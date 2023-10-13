Jump to content

Fiji suffer injury blow as team confirmed for Rugby World Cup quarter-final against England

Ten of the starting side that beat England at Twickenham in August remain for the last eight clash

Harry Latham-Coyle
in Marseille
Friday 13 October 2023 15:15
Comments
(Getty Images)

Fiji have suffered a major injury blow with fly half Teti Tela ruled out of their Rugby World Cup quarter-final against England.

Tela had been set to start the last eight encounter, leaving Vilimoni Botitu to start at fly half for only the third time.

Fly half Caleb Muntz, who guided Fiji to a first-ever win over England at Twickenham in August, suffered a tournament-ending injury just days before the tournament began.

Botitu, usually an inside centre, started at ten in last week’s defeat to Portugal after being a late call-up as an injury replacement to Fiji’s squad for the tournament.

Ten of the starting side from the historic win at Twickenham are retained, with wing Semi Radradra among a number of returnees for Simon Raiwalui’s side.

Gloucester’s Albert Tuisue starts alongside Isoa Nasilasila in the second row after a tournament-ending injury to Temo Mayanavanua, while hooker Sam Matavesi makes the bench after the death of his father earlier this week.

Tevita Ikanivere makes a first World Cup start in the heart of the front row in Matavesi’s stead.

Fiji are playing in their first World Cup quarter-final in 16 years.

That last eight clash with South Africa was also held at the Stade Velodrome, with the Pacific Islanders starting well before fading to a 37-20 defeat.

Fiji team to face England in Marseille (Sunday 15 October, kick off 4pm BST)

1 Eroni Mawi, 2 Tevita Ikanivere, 3 Luke Tagi; 4 Isoa Nasilasila, 5 Albert Tuisue; 6 Lekima Tagitagivalu, 7 Levani Botia, 8 Viliame Mata; 9 Frank Lomani, 10 Vilimoni Botitu; 11 Semi Radradra, 12 Josua Tuisova,13 Waisea Nayacalevu (captain), 14 Vinaya Habosi; 15 Ilaisa Droasese

Replacements: 16 Samuel Matavesi, 17 Peni Ravai, 18 Mesake Doge, 19 Meli Derenalagi, 20 Vilive Miramira; 21 Simione Kuruvoli, 22 Iosefo Masi, 23 Sireli Maqala

Comments

