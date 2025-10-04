Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fin Smith has set his sights on leading England to the 2027 Rugby World Cup after committing his future to Northampton Saints.

Smith has signed a new “multi-year” contract to remain in Northampton beyond the next World Cup, with Saints warding off suitors elsewhere in Prem Rugby and the threat of proposed breakaway competition R360.

The 23-year-old joined the club in 2022 shortly before the demise of boyhood side Worcester Warriors, and has since established himself at international level.

Having become England’s first-choice fly half during the Six Nations, Smith toured Australia with the British & Irish Lions this summer - though faces a fight for the No 10 shirt with all of George Ford, Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell potentially in the mix for Steve Borthwick’s autumn squad.

“I’ve loved my time at Saints so far and feel like I’ve developed massively as a person on and off the pitch,” Smith said.

“I turned up as a 19-year-old a bit naïve, probably just happy to find a team after everything that happened at Worcester. I have to thank Northampton as a Club and a place for helping me figure out who I want to be, how I want to play the game, and what it means to play here – it’s shaped me in a big way.

“I came here as a young boy who was just trying to find his feet, develop his style, and compete for the shirt.

open image in gallery Fin Smith helped Northampton win the Premiership title in 2024 ( PA Wire )

“A big goal I have written down for the next couple of years is to go to a Rugby World Cup. I’ve absolutely loved my time playing at No.10 for England through the Six Nations and the Autumn before. That’s something I want to continue doing, and a reason for me wanting to stay playing in the Prem.”

Smith’s renewal is a significant boost for Northampton, with the fly half subject to significant other interest. Leicester had been rumoured suitors with the future of their playmaking positions uncertain, while Newcastle Red Bulls were also thought to be considering making a push for the 23-year-old.

R360 would also have been keen to secure a rising star of the sport, although the Rugby Football Union (RFU) is understood to be considering telling senior men’s players that they will be ineligible for international selection should they sign up for the breakaway league due to launch next year.

Smith added: “There were other options for me to explore at the end of this contract cycle, but ultimately, staying in Northampton felt right. I am close to my family here, and I genuinely love coming to work every day – being surrounded by my best mates, playing the kind of rugby that suits me, and working within a coaching set-up that brings out the best in all of us.

“As a Club, we’re in a period where the core group have been together for a long time, and I believe we can go on to be really successful, win a handful of trophies, and become a dominant force in the league. Personally, I want to keep striving to be the best player and person I can be, and be a big part of a successful team at Saints and with England.”