Finn Russell to be assessed ahead of Scotland’s final Test against Argentina
Russell was replaced in the closing stages of Saturday’s defeat to New Zealand after problems with both his knee and his ankle
Scotland stand-off Finn Russell remains with the squad and will be assessed this week to determine whether he can be involved in Sunday's Test against Argentina at Murrayfield.
The 33-year-old was replaced in the closing stages of Saturday's 25-17 defeat by New Zealand after problems with both his knee and his ankle, with head coach Gregor Townsend saying after the match "we hope he'll be fit for next week".
There was no mention of Russell's injury status in a squad update announced by Scottish Rugby on Tuesday morning.
It is understood that the talismanic fly-half is expected to train with the team as normal this week and will be assessed by medics as he goes.
Similarly, Glasgow tighthead Zander Fagerson, who was not deemed ready to face the All Blacks after a lengthy injury lay-off, remains with the squad, although there has been some overhaul of the prop department ahead of the Pumas showdown.
Loosehead Rory Sutherland, who came on as a substitute on Saturday, will miss out this weekend due to concussion and will follow a 12-day return-to-play plan, while tighthead Murphy Walker has returned to Glasgow following his involvement in the opening match of the series against the USA.
Leicester prop Will Hurd has returned to the squad after recovering from a shoulder injury that kept him out of the opening two Autumn Tests, and Glasgow looeshead Jamie Bhatti has also been called up.
Sale wing Arron Reed has left the squad after suffering a quad injury.
PA
