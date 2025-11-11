Finn Russell to be assessed ahead of Scotland’s final Test against Argentina

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland stand-off Finn Russell remains with the squad and will be assessed this week to determine whether he can be involved in Sunday's Test against Argentina at Murrayfield.

The 33-year-old was replaced in the closing stages of Saturday's 25-17 defeat by New Zealand after problems with both his knee and his ankle, with head coach Gregor Townsend saying after the match "we hope he'll be fit for next week".

There was no mention of Russell's injury status in a squad update announced by Scottish Rugby on Tuesday morning.

It is understood that the talismanic fly-half is expected to train with the team as normal this week and will be assessed by medics as he goes.

Similarly, Glasgow tighthead Zander Fagerson, who was not deemed ready to face the All Blacks after a lengthy injury lay-off, remains with the squad, although there has been some overhaul of the prop department ahead of the Pumas showdown.

Loosehead Rory Sutherland, who came on as a substitute on Saturday, will miss out this weekend due to concussion and will follow a 12-day return-to-play plan, while tighthead Murphy Walker has returned to Glasgow following his involvement in the opening match of the series against the USA.

Leicester prop Will Hurd has returned to the squad after recovering from a shoulder injury that kept him out of the opening two Autumn Tests, and Glasgow looeshead Jamie Bhatti has also been called up.

Sale wing Arron Reed has left the squad after suffering a quad injury.

PA