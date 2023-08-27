(AFP via Getty Images)

France and Australia meet for both sides’ final Rugby World Cup warm-up match with less than a fortnight to go until the tournament begins.

The Wallabies arrive in Paris yet to win under Eddie Jones since the coach returned for a second stint in charge, and with problems mounting for the veteran coach, a strong performance might be necessary to give his side confidence ahead of their more important French business to come.

The World Cup hosts, meanwhile, are building nicely into the tournament despite the loss of fly half Romain Ntamack to injury, and will hope to give a close-to-capacity capital crowd an appetising hors d’ouevre with 12 days to go until they kick off the tournament in Paris against the All Blacks. Follow live updates from France vs Australia below: