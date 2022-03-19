France vs England LIVE: Six Nations rugby updates and latest news from title decider at Stade de France
History beckons for Fabien Galthie’s side as they look to claim a Grand Slam and a first championship title since 2010. Their team selection has shown remarkable continuity throughout the tournament with 11 players starting all five matches, with all but one of the changes made in the tournament enforced by Covid. Damian Penaud returns on the right wing in the only switch from the 13-9 victory over Wales in round four.
England have sprung a surprise in their bid to deny their hosts by naming Freddie Steward on the wing and George Furbank at full-back. The other change to the backline sees Ben Youngs, England’s most capped player, come in for Harry Randall at scrum-half where he will partner flyhalf Marcus Smith. There are three new faces in the pack with Will Stuart, Nick Isiekwe and Sam Underhill coming in.
Follow all the latest updates and analysis from the Stade de France following the conclusion of Ireland vs Scotland:
Full-time: Ireland 26-5 Scotland
What a performance from Ireland!
They have won the triple crown as they have defeated Scotland, England and Wales.
It wasn’t a perfect outing but tries from Sheehan, Healy, Van der Flier and Murray.
So can France do it? Stick around for match reaction and build-up to the final match of Super Saturday.
TRY! Ireland 26-5 Scotland (Murray, 79’)
Well that helps my maths out with the permutations!
Murray bags their bonus point which certainly means France need to beat England to win. Any other outcome the title is Ireland’s.
Ireland 21-5 Scotland, 78 min
Graham has taken O’Mahony out in the air and so it’s a penalty for Ireland.
Sheehan has been named as Player of the Match, it was a try-scoring performance from the hooker before he was replaced.
Sexton kicks to the corner as they look for their bonus point.
Ireland 21-5 Scotland, 74 min
Scotland tirelessly run through the phases but the chance is gone as Schoeman goes off his feet.
Seven visits to the 22 and just one try, pitiful from the visitors.
Have Scotland regressed this Six Nations? They have only bagged wins over England and Italy.
Keenan now off for Carbery. Schoeman also off for Dell.
Ireland 21-5 Scotland, 72 min
A scrum penalty goes Scotland’s way as they try and scrape another score from this messy match.
Russell kicks to corner and they win the line-out. And Russell again shows what he can do as he sends Bennett on a charge.
Scotland have a penalty as Ireland had side entry at the maul. Russell again kicks to the corner.
Maybe trying to prove why he should have started the match.
Ireland 21-5 Scotland, 68 min
Scotland won a penalty which White took quickly but Ireland strip the ball.
It’s quite frantic out there now with the kicking game coming into the match more and more.
Ireland make another change as Bealham comes on for Furlong.
Ireland 21-5 Scotland, 67 min
It looked as though Harris had the ball stripped from him but the Scots remain in possession.
But not for long, Ireland are starting to squeeze the life out of Scotland now. While they keep hammering the Irish defence they are coming up empty.
An uncharacteristic error from Gibson Park, his last act of the match as Murray replaces him, drops the ball to give Scotland the ball.
And here he is, Harris is off for Russell. He will play at centre.
Ireland 21-5 Scotland, 65 min
Ireland are hunting for their fourth and all-important try but Scotland do enough to silence them for now.
Hogg kicked a huge 50:22 and if Scotland can score here the momentum could change.
All still to play for.
