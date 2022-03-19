✕ Close Proud Eddie Jones felt England’s dominant scrum deserved more after defeat in Six Nations Ireland match

Follow live coverage as France host England in the finale of the Six Nations in Paris.

History beckons for Fabien Galthie’s side as they look to claim a Grand Slam and a first championship title since 2010. Their team selection has shown remarkable continuity throughout the tournament with 11 players starting all five matches, with all but one of the changes made in the tournament enforced by Covid. Damian Penaud returns on the right wing in the only switch from the 13-9 victory over Wales in round four.

England have sprung a surprise in their bid to deny their hosts by naming Freddie Steward on the wing and George Furbank at full-back. The other change to the backline sees Ben Youngs, England’s most capped player, come in for Harry Randall at scrum-half where he will partner flyhalf Marcus Smith. There are three new faces in the pack with Will Stuart, Nick Isiekwe and Sam Underhill coming in.

Follow all the latest updates and analysis from the Stade de France following the conclusion of Ireland vs Scotland: