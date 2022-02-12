France vs Ireland LIVE: Six Nations rugby score and updates from Stade de France tonight
Follow latest updates from Stade de France as the two tournament favourites meet in Paris
Follow live coverage as France host Ireland in what could be the game of the Six Nations so far.
Saturday evening’s mouth-watering Stade de France clash is already being touted as a potential title decider, with both sides in form and producing free-flowing rugby. Fabien Galthie’s side started slowly but got the result they wanted last weekend with a bonus-point win over Italy in their opener. Andy Farrell’s team made a statement of intent in their first game, thrashing last year’s champions Wales in Dublin.
Les Bleus have made two changes to their starting XV with centre Yoram Moefana making his maiden championship start in place of the injured Jonathan Danty, while Francois Cros replaces Dylan Cretin in the back row. Ireland are seeking a 10th consecutive win but will have to do it without Johnny Sexton after the fly-half pulled a hamstring strain in training this week. Munster’s Joey Carbery will deputise in the number 10 jersey. Follow the latest score and updates from Paris, following the conclusion of Wales vs Scotland:
Wales 14-17 Scotland, 51 minutes
Finn Russell is on the receiving end of the restart, which is well flighted by Dan Biggar. Russell is forced to abandon his initial plans to clear by Louis Rees-Zammit’s speed on the chase, and then hurries a left-footed punt, which strikes Welsh hands.
Wales gather the ball as it spins away, but a forward pass ends their attacking opportunity two metres inside the Scotland 22.
PENALTY! Wales 14-17 SCOTLAND (Finn Russell penalty, 50 minutes)
We’ve seen plenty of boots used in the opening ten second-half minutes, but only one will trouble the scoreboard - Finn Russell’s right footed strike puts Scotland back in front.
Wales 14-14 Scotland, 48 minutes
Finally, Scotland play! And why not when you’ve a player of the attacking talents of Sione Tuipulotu at your disposal, a lovely left-foot step, Tomos Williams smashed aside by the hard charge of the centre, making his first Six Nations start. He plays the bowling ball to Liam Williams’ unfortunate pin as he enters the Welsh 22.
And Wales infringe. Penalty advantage to Scotland for a failure to roll away.
Wales 14-14 Scotland, 47 minutes
Kicky kicky kick kick. There is a certain logic to playing the territorial battle but that’s a loose effort from Owen Watkin, booting away what appeared to be good attacking ball for Wales after their maul had rumbled some ten metres or so on the left. He shanks it horribly straight out.
Wyn Jones’ bloody nose again needs attention. The flow is once more stemmed.
Wales 14-14 Scotland, 46 minutes
The ball really has spent most of the second half so far making merry passage through the Cardiff sky. Stuart Hogg takes Dan Biggar’s high hoist effectively; three kicks later an adventurous chipped effort from the Scotland captain bounces over the Principality Stadium surface and into touch. Cagey stuff.
Wales 14-14 Scotland, 45 minutes
Dan Biggar tests the flexion of his knee after taking a bang in that latest movement. He’s fine to continue.
Here come the Scottish cavalry! We thought they might arrive early and the replacement front row are brought on en masse: George Turner, Rory Sutherland and Zander Fagerson relieve Stuart McInally, Pierre Schoeman and WP Nel.
Wales 14-14 Scotland, 44 minutes
All of that kicking comes to a close as Stuart Hogg tries one of his trademark driven spirals, but he starts it slightly too far to the right. It threatens to curve and pitch just infield but it lands over the touchline - Wales will have the lineout throw in Scottish territory. Well-directed, that was a 50:22, but there was plenty of space for Hogg to find and he was perhaps guilty of being a little over-ambitious, skilful though he is with that booming right boot.
Wales 14-14 Scotland, 43 minutes
Ali Price over-cooks his box kick as the two sides again engage in a game of aerial ping-pong. Louis Rees-Zammit claims a mark and kicks again for touch.
More kicking. Liam Williams is up well to defuse Finn Russell’s high bomb.
Wales 14-14 Scotland, 42 minutes
And in a reversal of the first-half trends, Wales are keen to keep the ball off the pitch, Louis Rees-Zammit troubling the punters in the second row with his punt.
Wales 14-14 Scotland, 41 minutes
Good start to the second period for Wales - Louis Rees-Zammit gets his hand highest to win back the restart. Scotland then stall the hosts, who kcick in behind, but Stuart Hogg hurries across and clears.
A kicking exchange ensues, Finn Russell very nearly finding an improbable 50:22 with a banana down the right, but Liam Williams grabs it before it can hop for the touchline and a nifty juke from his full-back affords Tomos Williams the time he needs to thump away.
