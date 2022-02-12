France host Ireland at the Stade de France (PA Archive)

Follow live coverage as France host Ireland in what could be the game of the Six Nations so far.

Saturday evening’s mouth-watering Stade de France clash is already being touted as a potential title decider, with both sides in form and producing free-flowing rugby. Fabien Galthie’s side started slowly but got the result they wanted last weekend with a bonus-point win over Italy in their opener. Andy Farrell’s team made a statement of intent in their first game, thrashing last year’s champions Wales in Dublin.

Les Bleus have made two changes to their starting XV with centre Yoram Moefana making his maiden championship start in place of the injured Jonathan Danty, while Francois Cros replaces Dylan Cretin in the back row. Ireland are seeking a 10th consecutive win but will have to do it without Johnny Sexton after the fly-half pulled a hamstring strain in training this week. Munster’s Joey Carbery will deputise in the number 10 jersey. Follow the latest score and updates from Paris, following the conclusion of Wales vs Scotland: