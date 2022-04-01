Ireland take on France on Sunday in the second round of Women’s Six Nations fixtures as they look to get their campaign back on track after a shaky start.

Despite holding a comfortable lead at half-time against Wales last Saturday, the Irish couldn’t hold on in the second-half and will need a much better result here if they are to be able to challenge for a third triumph in the competition overall.

France, meanwhile, began the tournament in fine form, demolishing minnows Italy 39-6 in a match which saw barely move out of second gear. They are the second most successful nation in the history of the tournament, having won on six previous occasions, and are looking to add a seventh crown on home soil.

Here is everything you need to know about the Women’s Six Nations match:

When is France vs Ireland?

France vs Ireland in the Women’s Six Nations 2022 will take place at the Stade Ernest-Wallon in Toulouse, France on Saturday 2 April at 14:15 in the UK.

How can I watch France vs Ireland?

The match will be broadcast on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Red Button in the UK. Coverage will begin at 13:45.

Predicted line-ups

France: Lindelauf, Touye, Joyeux, Fall, Forlani, Barthomieu, Hermet (C), Menager, Sansus, Drouin, Llorens, Vernier, Filopon, Banet, Boulard.

Ireland: Djougang, Jones, O’Dwyer, Fryday (C), Monaghan, Wall, McMahon, Hogan, Reilly, Cronin, Mulhall, Flood, Higgins, Murphy Crowe, Considine.

Odds

France 1/50

Draw 90/1

Ireland 25/1

Prediction

France’s winning start to the tournament gives them more breathing space than Ireland, whose need to win on away soil could stifle them. A France victory.