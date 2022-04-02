France vs Ireland LIVE: Women’s Six Nations rugby score and latest updates today
Follow all the Women’s Six Nations latest updates and live action from France vs Ireland
Ireland are taking on France in the second round of Women’s Six Nations matches as they aim to bounce back from a disappointing defeat against Wales last time out. The Irish led at half-time but led their control slip away in the latter stages of the game. France meanwhile began their tournament with a hammering of Italy and have made a positive start in their bid to win the Six Nations crown for the seventh time.
France come into the match as heavy favourites with odds of 1/50 to clinch victory at the Stade Ernest-Wallon in Toulouse this afternoon. The game kicks off at 2.15pm UK time with coverage beginning on the BBC iPlayer and Red Button from 1.45pm.
Player to Watch - Linda Djougang
As we touched upon earlier, this is a big day for Linda Djougang, who starts again at loosehead for Ireland. The prop left her job as a nurse at the start of this season to play in Clermont-Ferrand, working part-time as a translator and using her savings to survive. It is a reminder of just how much so many of the players in this tournament continue to have to sacrifice to pursue their dreams.
There is only one ASM Romagnat player in the French squad today - classy full-back Jessy Tremouliere is on the bench - but the versatile Djougang will have some insights on plenty of other Elite 1 Feminin stars. Her knowledge of French may come in handy, too.
The sun is out in Toulouse
Player to Watch - Laure Sansus
French rugby know a thing or two about world-class scrum-halves at the moment, and Annick Hayraud usually has two at her disposal. There is little to choose between Laure Sansus and Pauline Bourdon, but the former should get a clear run at the starting shirt during most of this tournament after Bourdon cut her finger while cooking ahead of the tournament. Her injury was described as a tendon issue - which suggests something rather nasty with a knife. Hopefully she may be back soon.
With Bourdon out, it was a bit of a surprise that Sansus was only among the replacements against Italy, but she showed her ability with an influential cameo, adding tempo and control as France eventually pulled away. With Olympic silver medal winning sevens star Caroline Drouin alongside her in the halves, there is no shortage of attacking potential for France this afternoon - can Ireland keep them at bay?
Team News - Ireland
It’s a copy and paste job from coach Greg McWilliams – it’s an unchanged 23 for Ireland despite defeat to Wales last week. The players and coach have heralded this campaign as the start of a new era and there is an outward recognition that that may mean some early growing pains, but there were some really promising signs in the opening round, even if it was ultimately a home loss to kick the tournament off.
In the front row, Linda Djougang, who uprooted her life in Ireland to self-fund a move to France and ASM Romagnat at the start of this season, may be able to impart some inside knowledge of the French squad, while the long-limbed Sam Monaghan will have more opportunity to show her skills in open and tight.
A relatively inexperienced backline gets another chance to display their wares, with the tempo set by Aoibheann Reilly, who made her debut last week. Sevens superstar Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe would seem an ideal fit for the broader game that Ireland wish to develop – though the continued usage of Beibhinn Parsons, one of the most dangerous strike runners in the world, from the bench does still strike as odd.
Parsons is joined among the replacements by Christy Haney, who didn’t come on last week, and thus still awaits a debut.
Ireland: Considine; Murphy Crowe, Higgins, Flood, Mulhall, Cronin, Reilly; Djougang, Jones, O’Dwyer, Fryday (capt), Monaghan, Wall, McMahon, Hogan.
Replacements: Hooban, Pearse, Haney, McGann, O’Connor, Dane, Breen, Parsons.
Team News - France
It was all a little scratchy for France for slightly too much of last weekend’s opener against Italy, and Annick Hayraud makes a number of changes as she seeks to remedy that slow-ish start. Laure Sansus starts at scrum-half after a typically impactful cameo, with Pauline Bourdon absent for at least the first few rounds of the tournament after a painful-sounding incident while cooking.
Emilie Boulard is promoted from the bench and joined in a potentially potent back-three by the adventurous Cyrielle Banet and Melissande Llorens, while up front there are starts for young prop Coco Lindelauf, hooker Laure Touye and flanker Axelle Berthoumieu.
Lock Safi N’Diaye was back training after injury this week but is not yet ready to return to the matchday squad.
France: Boulard; Banet, Filopon, Vernier, Llorens; Drouin, Sansus; Lindelauf, Touye, Joyeux; Fall, Forlani; Berthoumieu, Hermet (capt), Menager.
Replacements: Domain, Deshaye, Khalfaoui, Ferer, Annery, Chambon, Tremouliere, Jacquet.
Right, kick-off is now less than an hour away, which means it is probably about time that we took a gander at the two 23s named by Annick Hayraud and Greg McWilliams. Let’s kick things off with the hosts...
France vs Ireland kicks off Women’s Six Nations Round Two
It’s been a week of all-sorts weather wise, and the reports from Toulouse is that it is just a touch blustery, and slightly nippy. They know how to do it in the Pink City, though, and over 11,000 (largely) French fans are beginning to file in.
Women’s Six Nations Round Two
Welcome back! A new dawn for the Women’s Six Nations began in glorious sunshine on an unseasonably warm late March weekend seven days ago, with three competitive fixtures reflecting six competitive sides. Wales kicked off their own new era with a stirring fightback to beat Ireland, France stuttered and stumbled but eventually found stable footing to survive a creative Italy, while England showed that they remain the team to beat with a comfortable victory over Scotland - though the final scoreline reflected a rather more uneven contest than the one that played out in Edinburgh.
A week later, we are back to do it all over again, with two games this afternoon before proceedings in Parma conclude the Six Nations weekend tomorrow. To begin, Ireland are in Toulouse, for a mighty tough trip to the Stade Ernest-Walllon and a meeting with a much-changed French side who will be looking for a more complete performance. The action all gets underway in little more than an hour...
