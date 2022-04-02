Nicole Cronin kicks a conversion during the Women’s Six Nations match between Ireland and Wales (Getty Images)

Ireland are taking on France in the second round of Women’s Six Nations matches as they aim to bounce back from a disappointing defeat against Wales last time out. The Irish led at half-time but led their control slip away in the latter stages of the game. France meanwhile began their tournament with a hammering of Italy and have made a positive start in their bid to win the Six Nations crown for the seventh time.

France come into the match as heavy favourites with odds of 1/50 to clinch victory at the Stade Ernest-Wallon in Toulouse this afternoon. The game kicks off at 2.15pm UK time with coverage beginning on the BBC iPlayer and Red Button from 1.45pm.

Follow all the Women’s Six Nations latest updates and live action from France vs Ireland below.