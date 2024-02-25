France v Italy live stream: How to watch Six Nations online and on TV

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Italy will be eyeing a shock as they take on France in round three of the Six Nations.

Fabien Galthie’s side were some way short of their best on the first two weekends of the tournament, though a contentious late victory against Scotland should have re-instilled a bit of confidence.

The loss of Gregory Alldritt feels significant, though, for a side already without Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack, and Italy might just fancy their chances having pushed their visitors close last year in Rome.

Accuracy in attack and at the set-piece will have been a key work-on for Gonzalo Quesada after his side failed to register in Dublin.

When is France vs Italy?

France vs Italy is due to kick off at 3pm GMT on Sunday 25 February at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille. France are holding their three home games in this championship away from Paris with the Stade de France out of action ahead of this summer’s Olympics.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 2.15pm. A live stream will be available via ITVX.

Team news

Fabien Galthie hands teenage lock Posolo Tuilagi his first start in the French pack, with Paul Boudehent brought into the back row after injury to Gregory Alldritt. Charles Ollivon captains in Alldritt’s absence with Francois Cros sliding across to No 8, while potential debutant Esteban Abadie is one of six forwards on the bench. The impressive Louis Bielle-Biarrey was set to start on the left wing once more but Toulouse star Matthis Lebel was a late call-up to replace him on Saturday.

Gonzalo Quesada shuffles his pack after a bruising trip to Dublin that saw Italy fail to register. Federico Mori starts at inside centre with Tommaso Menoncello shifted out to the wing, while Martin Page-Relo replaces Stephen Varney at scrum half. Riccardo Favretto will win his second international cap three years on from his first in a new-look back row, with the uncapped Matteo Canali among Italy’s own six-strong bench forward unit.

Line-ups

France XV: 1 Cyrill Baille, 2 Peato Mauvaka, 3 Uini Atonio; 4 Cameron Woki, 5 Posolo Tuilagi; 6 Paul Boudehent, 7 Charles Ollivon (capt.), 8 Francois Cros; 9 Maxime Lucu, 10 Matthieu Jalibert; 11 Matthis Lebel, 12 Jonathan Danty, 13 Gael Fickou, 14 Damian Penaud; 15 Thomas Ramos.

Replacements: 16 Julien Marchand, 17 Sebastien Taofifenua, 18 Dorian Aldegheri, 19 Romain Taofifenua, 20 Alexandre Roumat, 21 Esteban Abadie; 22 Nolann Le Garrec, 23 Yoram Moefana.

Italy XV: 1 Danilo Fischetti, 2 Giacomo Nicotera, 3 Giosue Zilocchi; 4 Niccolo Cannone, 5 Federico Ruzza; 6 Riccardo Favretto, 7 Michele Lamaro (capt.), 8 Ross Vintcent; 9 Martin Page-Relo, 10 Paolo Garbisi; 11 Monty Ioane, 12 Federico Mori, 13 Juan Ignacio Brex, 14 Tommaso Menoncello; 15 Ange Capuozzo.

Replacements: 16 Gianmarco Lucchesi, 17 Mirco Spagnolo, 18 Simone Ferrari, 19 Matteo Canali, 20 Andrea Zambonin, 21 Manuel Zuliani; 22 Stephen Varney, 23 Leonardo Marin.

Odds

France win 1/33

Draw 100/1

Italy win 22/1

Prediction

A France win. France 35-15 Italy.