(AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live updates as France host Italy in the final Six Nations fixture of the opening weekend. Hopes will be high in Paris as Les Blues open their campaign as tournament favourites and with real belief that they can win the title for the first time since 2010. Victory over New Zealand during the Autumn Nations Series at a raucous Stade de France was the latest example that this team is ready to deliver a championship, with Romain Ntamack and Antoine Dupont playing starring roles in Fabien Galthie’s side.

The France head coach will be absent for his team’s opening fixture after testing positive for Covid, but the hosts remain overwhelming favourites as they welcome their continental rivals Italy. The Italians are odds-on to finish with the wooden spoon once again and have not won a Six Nations fixture since 2015. Anything other than France joining Scotland and Ireland at the top of the table would be a seismic shock, following wins over England and Wales respectively on the opening day of the tournament on Saturday. A France win would also set up a huge fixture against Ireland in the second week, a match that could go a long way to deciding the tournament winner.

Follow live updates from France vs Italy in the Six Nations below: