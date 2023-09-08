Is France vs New Zealand on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch Rugby World Cup

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The first match of the highly anticipated Rugby World Cup will see hosts France take on New Zealand at the Stade de France in Paris.

However, just days before the big launch of the tournament, the national team was dragged into a racism scandal.

Lock Bastien Chalureau has denied accusations he is racist during an emotional press conference following his controversial call-up for the World Cup, with the player appealing against a suspended six-month prison sentence for a racially-motivated attack in 2020.

The two sides are among the favourites for the tournament and it is likely to be a key clash with both sides looking to top their Pool.

When is France vs New Zealand?

France v New Zealand is due to kick off at 8.15 pm on Friday September 7 at the Stade de France, Paris.

Where can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Rugby World Cup on ITV 1, with coverage on the channel starting from 6.45 pm.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

France are without Jonathan Danty for the curtain raiser, with the centre ruled out due to injury. Yoram Moefana fills in at 12, while Cameron Woki and Thibaud Flament are the lock partnership with no Paul Willemse. Reda Wardi is preferred to Jean-Baptiste Gros in Cyrill Baille’s stead at loosehead prop.

The All Blacks are also without their starting inside centre: Jordie Barrett’s knee injury creates an opportunity for Anton Lienert-Brown in midfield. Shannon Frizell is another absentee, with Dalton Papali’i’s picked at six, while Nepo Laulala starts at tighthead with Tyrel Lomax’s leg still recovering after the prop suffered a gash to his thigh in the warm-up defeat to South Africa.

Line-ups

France XV: Reda Wardi, Julien Marchand, Uini Atonio; Cameron Woki, Thibaud Flament; Francois Cros, Charles Ollivon, Gregory Alldritt; Antoine Dupont (capt.), Matthieu Jalibert; Gabin Villiere, Yoram Moefana, Gael Fickou, Damian Penaud; Thomas Ramos.

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Dorian Aldegheri, Romain Taofifenua, Paul Boudehent; Maxime Lucu, Arthur Vincent, Melvyn Jaminet.

New Zealand XV: Ethan de Groot, Codie Taylor, Nepo Laulala; Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett, Dalton Papali’i, Sam Cane (capt.), Ardie Savea; Aaron Smith, Richie Mo’unga; Mark Telea, Anton Lienert-Brown, Rieko Ioane, Will Jordan; Beauden Barrett.

Replacements: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa’i, Luke Jacobson; Finlay Christie, David Havili, Leicester Fainga’anuku.

Prediction

France will make the home advantage count, but it will be a close-fought game until the end and France will get their home World Cup off to an ideal start. France 18-15 New Zealand