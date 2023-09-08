The Stade de France prepares to raise the curtain on the Rugby World Cup (Getty Images)

The 2023 Rugby World Cup gets underway tonight with a mouth-watering contest between hosts France and three-time champions New Zealand in Paris.

The All Blacks won the Rugby Championship in July to position themselves as the tournament favourites, but a subsequent thrashing by reigning world champions South Africa, as well as injuries to key personnel, has seen question marks raised over whether Ian Foster’s team can claim the Webb Ellis Cup for the third time in four attempts. New Zealand have never lost a World Cup pool game, but assignments don’t get much tougher than France on home soil.

The French may have come up short of Six Nations grand slam winners Ireland in the spring, but they begin the World Cup full of confidence following a dominant warm-up win over Australia, and they will have vocal home support in the Stade de France this evening. They also have the luxury of the best scrum-half in the world conducting proceedings in the great Antoine Dupont.

Follow all the latest from France vs New Zealand below: