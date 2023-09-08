France vs New Zealand LIVE: Latest build-up as President Macron booed before Rugby World Cup opener
The hosts take on the All Blacks at the Stade de France as the 2023 World Cup begins with a heavyweight showdown
The 2023 Rugby World Cup gets underway tonight with a mouth-watering contest between hosts France and three-time champions New Zealand in Paris.
The All Blacks won the Rugby Championship in July to position themselves as the tournament favourites, but a subsequent thrashing by reigning world champions South Africa, as well as injuries to key personnel, has seen question marks raised over whether Ian Foster’s team can claim the Webb Ellis Cup for the third time in four attempts. New Zealand have never lost a World Cup pool game, but assignments don’t get much tougher than France on home soil.
The French may have come up short of Six Nations grand slam winners Ireland in the spring, but they begin the World Cup full of confidence following a dominant warm-up win over Australia, and they will have vocal home support in the Stade de France this evening. They also have the luxury of the best scrum-half in the world conducting proceedings in the great Antoine Dupont.
Follow all the latest from France vs New Zealand below:
World Rugby chief Bill Beaumont speaks
“We know that you will be magnificent hosts in the coming weeks, in stadia, in your villages, your towns, your cities, and in your hearts....”
The rest of his words are mostly drowned out by a hearty rendition of La Marseillaise from the crowd. I daresay a speech from a sporting administrator tends to kill the pre-match buzz somewhat. Up next, President Macron...
Rugby World Cup opening ceremony under way
There is now a giant Eiffel Tower in the centre of the field as the actors and dancers make their way off to the side to gee up the crowd. It’s all been a bit mad but in fairness, the Stade de France is pumping. This is going to be unforgettable rugby match, when it eventually breaks out.
Rugby World Cup opening ceremony under way
Some images from this... eye-catching... opening ceremony:
France vs New Zealand: Is Sam Cane injured?
Some potential team news to keep an eye on, from New Zealand Herland reporter Liam Napier – as yet unconfirmed, but it would be a big blow to New Zealand if it’s true that their captain, flanker Sam Cane, is injured.
Rugby World Cup opening ceremony under way
The World Cup’s opening ceremony is under way on the pitch at the Stade de France, and it’s not exactly Les Misérables. There’s a lot of people running around a fictional village to accordion music. One man is a baker. Another is meant to be a chicken, I think. A woman in a pink dress is dancing.
More as we get it.
Ardie Savea: All Blacks star looking to guide New Zealand back to the summit
New Zealand’s hopes of a famous hat trick of Rugby World Cup wins were dashed in 2019 when an imperious England swept them aside with a 19-7 win in the semi-finals.
Four years on, and the All Blacks have stooped to fourth in the world rankings, lowly by their own high expectations, and suffered a demoralising 35-7 thrashing at the hands of defending champions South Africa in a pre-World Cup warm-up at Twickenham.
Despite that, they head to France amongst the favourites and eyeing up a return to the summit of world rugby. To do so, they will have to rely on the experience and capabilities of some of their star players. Few will be more important to that effort than the commanding back row star, Ardie Savea.
Ardie Savea: All Blacks star looking to guide New Zealand back to the summit
The 29-year-old made his All Blacks debut in 2016 and has been one of the world’s best players since
Bastien Chalureau: France’s controversial lock at the heart of World Cup storm
Just days before the big launch of the tournament, the national team was dragged into a racism scandal.
Lock Bastien Chalureau denied accusations he is racist during an emotional press conference following his controversial call-up for the World Cup, with the player appealing against a suspended six-month prison sentence for a racially motivated attack in 2020.
Here’s more on a man in the spotlight:
Meet Bastien Chalureau - France’s controversial lock to watch at the Rugby World Cup
The 31-year-old Montpellier forward was handed a six-month suspended prison sentence in 2020 after a racially-motivated assault
Gregory Alldritt: The forward who can power France to Rugby World Cup glory
With the Rugby World Cup taking place in France, the host nation are amongst the favourites to lift the Webb Ellis Cup for the first time in their country’s history.
If France are to achieve such a feat, they will have to rely on the individual quality of several key players including captain Antoine Dupont and commanding number eight, Gregory Alldritt.
Alldritt has few chinks in the armour and could claim to be the best number eight in the game. The 26-year-old La Rochelle back row links beautifully with scrum-half Dupont and can shred defences with his power in the carry, smart offloads and acceleration.
Will Jordan: The All Blacks try-scoring machine set for World Cup debut
As New Zealand head to France for the Rugby World Cup, they have one task on their mind. Win back to the World Cup which evaded them in 2019. The All Blacks had won the previous two – in 2011 and 2015 – but fell short to England in the semi-finals in Japan.
Four years on, a new squad with fresh faces has emerged, none more exciting than the prolific Will Jordan. The 25-year-old has endured his fair share of injury troubles leading into the tournament but looks primed to make his mark on the grandest stage.
Will Jordan: All Blacks’ try-scoring machine set for World Cup debut
The electric outside back has endured a tough year with injuries heading into the Rugby World Cup
France vs New Zealand: The key players to watch
Let’s take a closer look now at some of the key players on the field tonight, starting with New Zealand wing Will Jordan...
