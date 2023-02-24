Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Scotland face a real test of their Six Nations title credentials as they travel to Paris to face defending champions France on Sunday.

Gregor Townsend’s side have made a sensational start to their campaign with back-to-back wins over England and Wales.

Now Scotland go searching for a third win in a row, and will look to take inspiration from Finn Russell’s spellbinding performance against Wales in round two.

Scotland were the winners on their last trip to the Stade de France as Duhan van der Merwe’s late try snatched a win on the final day two years ago.

You have to go back to 1928 for the last time Scotland won back-to-back matches in Paris - but if they pull it off there will be real belief that they could sustain a Six Nations challenge this year. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is France vs Scotland?

The match will kick off at 3pm GMT on Sunday 26 February at the Stade de France, Paris.

What TV channel is it on?

It will be shown live on ITV 1 and STV 1, with coverage starting from 2:15pm. It will also be available to be streamed live on the ITV online platform.

What is the team news?

Jonathan Danty could return for France after missing the first two rounds of the tournament due to injury. France will be without Uini Atonio, who has been three weeks for an illegal tackle during the defeat to Ireland last time out. Fabien Galthie will name his team at around 11am on Friday.

Stuart Hogg has been an injury doubt for Scotland but the full-back returned to training on Thursday ahead of Friday’s team announcement. Hogg was taken off during the win over Wales due to a head injury but is expected to be available to face France, while Gregor Townsend has no other injury concerns. He names his team at 10 am on Friday.

Predicted line-ups

France: Thomas Ramos; Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Ethan Dumortier; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont (c); Gregory Alldritt, Charles Ollivon, Anthony Jelonch, Paul Willemse, Thibaud Flament, Mohamed Haouas, Julien Marchand, Cyril Baille

Scotland: Stuart Hogg; Kyle Steyn, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ben White; Pierre Schoeman, George Turner, Zander Fagerson, Richie Gray, Grant Gilchrist, Jamie Ritchie (captain), Luke Crosbie, Matt Fagerson.

Odds

France win: 1/3

Scotland win: 3/1