Six Nations 2023: Full fixtures, results, schedule and TV channel guide

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The 2023 men’s Six Nations is off to a thrilling start as two teams head into the first rest week with a perfect record after Scotland followed up a dramatic Calcutta Cup win against England with a record defeat of Wales and Ireland also defeated the Welsh in Cardiff on the opening day before downing France in an enthralling Round 2 fixture between the best two sides in the world.

England and Wales both arrived to the championship with new coaches - or old in Wales’ case as Warren Gatland returns to the helm. Steve Borthwick takes over England from Eddie Jones but his first match ended in defeat after Duhan van der Merwe stole the show at Twickenham with two stunning tries. They bounced back with a much more impressive 31-14 triumph over Italy in Round 2 however.

Andy Farrell is on course to take Ireland one step further after they finished second in the table last year, while Italy head coach Kieran Crowley built upon their first win in 36 Six Nations matches during the last campaign – and an autumn victory over Australia – with a battling performance in a narrow defeat to reigning grand slam champions France in the opener, before a slight regression against England.

Les Bleus came into the tournament looking to defend the title they won in such impressive fashion 12 months ago but that Round 2 loss in Dublin has given them an uphill battle, although they also have one eye on a home World Cup later this year.

Here are the Six Nations 2023 fixtures and UK TV channels:

Round 1

Saturday 4 February

Wales 10-34 Ireland

England 23-29 Scotland

Sunday 5 February

Italy 24-29 France

Round 2

Saturday 11 February

Ireland 32-19 France

Scotland 35-7 Wales

Sunday 12 February

England 31-14 Italy

Round 3

Saturday 25 February

Italy vs Ireland, 2.15pm, Stadio Olimpico, Rome (ITV)

Wales vs England, 4.45pm, Principality Stadium, Cardiff (BBC & S4C)

Sunday 26 February

France vs Scotland, 3pm, Stade de France, Paris (ITV)

Round 4

Saturday 11 March

Italy vs Wales, 2.15pm, Stadio Olimpico, Rome (ITV)

England vs France, 4.45pm, Twickenham, London (ITV & BBC)

Sunday 12 March

Scotland vs Ireland, 3pm, Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh (BBC & S4C)

Round 5

Saturday 18 March

Scotland vs Italy, 12.30pm, Murrayfield, Edinburgh (BBC & S4C)

France vs Wales, 2.45pm, Stade de France, Paris (ITV)

Ireland vs England, 5pm, Aviva Stadium, Dublin (ITV)