Ireland vs England LIVE: Six Nations 2023 build-up as Ireland aim to seal grand slam
The 2023 Six Nations concludes in Dublin as Ireland aim to complete the grand slam against an England side in disarray
The final game of the 2023 Six Nations will see Ireland try to seal a grand slam on home turf for the first time. Only old rivals England stand in their way.
Ireland have claimed three grand slams in their long history but not one of them has ended in Dublin, which promises to make this St Patrick’s Day weekend all the more special for the men in green, providing they can see off an England team in crisis.
Andy Farrell’s Ireland are the undisputed No 1 side in the world and have swept aside all-comers during the championship, while England have struggled to consistently improve the tailspin they found themselves in towards the end of the Eddie Jones era, under new coach Steve Borthwick.
Decent wins over Italy and Wales were immediately forgotten as they suffered a record home defeat to France at Twickenham last time out, being completely outclassed by a rampant Les Bleus and leaving them in no doubt where they stand in the pecking order just six months out from a World Cup. If they can bounce back to beat an unstoppable-looking Irish team at the Aviva Stadium, then it will go down as one of the all-time great Six Nations shocks.
Follow live coverage from the Aviva Stadium below after the conclusion of France vs Wales:
TRY! FRANCE 39-21 Wales (Damian Penaud try, 78 minutes)
Another simple run-in for Damian Penaud!
France 34-21 Wales, 76 minutes
France’s maul is collapsed by a Welshman. Penalty.
Peato Mauvaka taps and rumbles. Maxime Lucu runs a switch play with Jonathan Danty, who pushes close. Six Nations debutant Bastien Chalureau nearly reaches the line with a long plant of the left arm, but is stopped short.
France 34-21 Wales, 75 minutes
Another Ramos nudge is carried over the touchline by a corner-flagging Tomos Williams.
Three French changes. Yoram Moefana, Maxime Lucu and Sekou Macalou come on, with Ethan Dumortier, Antoine Dupont and Charles Ollivon replaced.
Leigh Halfpenny and Owen Williams are introduced by Warren Gatland.
France 34-21 Wales, 73 minutes
Just a little spice to proceedings now, with a few off-ball collisions and hefty contacts around the ruck bringing the crowd into the contest. Romain Ntamack topples over a grounded Louis Rees-Zammit as he takes impressively in the air, but the Wales full back’s challenge was legal.
Rees-Zammit provides speedy cover to ensure Thomas Ramos’ kick in behind is not first grounded by French hands. Goalline drop out.
France 34-21 Wales, 71 minutes
Dan Biggar claims a high bomb superbly up above Romain Ntamack, but he limps away after falling awkwardly in an Antoine Dupont tackle. The fly-half will soldier on, hoping to run it off.
Wales have stayed in the fight in the second half, with Tomos Williams crossing for their third try:
France 34-21 Wales, 69 minutes
That’s more like France! Damian Penaud canters through a great gaping space in the Welsh kick chase, George North exposed by a lack of inside support. Penaud ignores two better options in support to throw a pass wider to Ethan Dumortier.
Penaud is clattered into by Gareth Thomas, staying down to try and draw a penalty from the officials. France turn the ball over and Penaud is back on his feet appealing, but TMO Joy Neville clears Thomas contact, perhaps right in feeling that the wing had milked it slightly.
TRY! France 34-21 WALES (Tomos Williams try, 66 minutes)
Now then!
This has been very, very good from Wales in the last ten minutes when they might have simply folded. Tomos Williams has added plenty since his introduction at scrum-half, twice involved in this passage to eventually capitalise on space to score.
A pre-called play sees Justin Tipuric lurk on the left after the Welsh lineout drive as the rest of the forwards attack infield. Williams finds the flanker with a wide pass, with Tipuric chopped down about two metres short.
Two more punchy carries create enough room for the livewire nine to snipe in. Dan Biggar converts.
France 34-14 Wales, 65 minutes
Dillon Lewis, perhaps riled by his man-handling by Sipili Falatea, shows his scrummaging skill, bending back Reda Wardi to earn a penalty.
France 34-14 Wales, 63 minutes
Cap number one hundred ends just after the hour mark for Taulupe Faletau, taking the applause of the Welsh fans in Paris as Tommy Reffell steps in to the back row. Aaron Wainwright will move to number eight, taking his place at the back of a scrum after Mauvaka’s lineout throw sails off-line.
France 34-14 Wales, 62 minutes
Stern French defence! Wales’ forwards try gamely to bash between the burly bodies but get little joy. Sipili Falatea delivers a licking to Dillon Lewis before fellow front-row replacement Peato Mauvaka wins a turnover penalty, perhaps aided by a delayed exit from the contact area from tackler Charles Ollivon.
