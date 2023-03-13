Six Nations 2023: Full fixtures, results, schedule and TV channel guide
The 2023 men’s Six Nations has reached its final week, with just one more round of fixtures to decide where the title will be heading and how the order of countries will shake up behind them.
Ireland are just one victory away from a fourth grand slam in their history after they overcame a slew of bad injury luck to beat Scotland 22-7 on the penultimate weekend, having already defeated the Welsh in Cardiff on the opening day before downing France in an enthralling Round 2 fixture between the best two sides in the world and then emerging with a battling victory over plucky Italy in Rome.
England stand in their way in Dublin but Steve Borthwick’s men are scarred after the worst home defeat in English rugby history, as France demolished them 53-10 at Twickenham to undo any good that had come from the previous two rounds, an impressive 31-14 triumph over Italy and a gruelling 20-10 win in Cardiff against a Welsh side in crisis.
Les Bleus can still win the title despite defeat to Ireland earlier in the competition, although they will likely need a bonus-point win over Wales and the unlikeliest of favours from England, while the Welsh came out on top in the battle to avoid the wooden spoon against Italy in the Round 4, with their best performance of the championship in a 27-19 win. Scotland are hoping to end on a high note against Italy, after they followed up a dramatic Calcutta Cup win against England in the opening round with a record defeat of Wales before going down to France and Ireland.
Here are the Six Nations 2023 fixtures and UK TV channels:
Round 1
Saturday 4 February
Sunday 5 February
Round 2
Saturday 11 February
Sunday 12 February
Round 3
Saturday 25 February
Sunday 26 February
Round 4
Saturday 11 March
Sunday 12 March
Round 5
Saturday 18 March
Scotland vs Italy, 12.30pm, Murrayfield, Edinburgh (BBC & S4C)
France vs Wales, 2.45pm, Stade de France, Paris (ITV)
Ireland vs England, 5pm, Aviva Stadium, Dublin (ITV)
