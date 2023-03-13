Six Nations 2023: Full fixtures, results, schedule and TV channel guide

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The 2023 men’s Six Nations has reached its final week, with just one more round of fixtures to decide where the title will be heading and how the order of countries will shake up behind them.

Ireland are just one victory away from a fourth grand slam in their history after they overcame a slew of bad injury luck to beat Scotland 22-7 on the penultimate weekend, having already defeated the Welsh in Cardiff on the opening day before downing France in an enthralling Round 2 fixture between the best two sides in the world and then emerging with a battling victory over plucky Italy in Rome.

England stand in their way in Dublin but Steve Borthwick’s men are scarred after the worst home defeat in English rugby history, as France demolished them 53-10 at Twickenham to undo any good that had come from the previous two rounds, an impressive 31-14 triumph over Italy and a gruelling 20-10 win in Cardiff against a Welsh side in crisis.

Les Bleus can still win the title despite defeat to Ireland earlier in the competition, although they will likely need a bonus-point win over Wales and the unlikeliest of favours from England, while the Welsh came out on top in the battle to avoid the wooden spoon against Italy in the Round 4, with their best performance of the championship in a 27-19 win. Scotland are hoping to end on a high note against Italy, after they followed up a dramatic Calcutta Cup win against England in the opening round with a record defeat of Wales before going down to France and Ireland.

Here are the Six Nations 2023 fixtures and UK TV channels:

Round 1

Saturday 4 February

Wales 10-34 Ireland

England 23-29 Scotland

Sunday 5 February

Italy 24-29 France

Round 2

Saturday 11 February

Ireland 32-19 France

Scotland 35-7 Wales

Sunday 12 February

England 31-14 Italy

Round 3

Saturday 25 February

Italy 20-34 Ireland

Wales 10-20 England

Sunday 26 February

France 32-21 Scotland

Round 4

Saturday 11 March

Italy 19-27 Wales

England 10-53 France

Sunday 12 March

Scotland 7-22 Ireland

Round 5

Saturday 18 March

Scotland vs Italy, 12.30pm, Murrayfield, Edinburgh (BBC & S4C)

France vs Wales, 2.45pm, Stade de France, Paris (ITV)

Ireland vs England, 5pm, Aviva Stadium, Dublin (ITV)