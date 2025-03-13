Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

France have brought in centre Gael Fickou and scrum half Maxime Lucu for the injured Antoine Dupont in two changes from the team that crushed Ireland to face Scotland in Saturday's Six Nations finale at the Stade de France.

Dupont ruptured anterior cruciate ligaments after his knee buckled under pressure from the Irish defence at the back of a ruck, while Fickou has been called up by head coach Fabian Galthie after Pierre-Louis Barassi suffered a concussion at the Aviva Stadium. The 30-year-old Fickou has not appeared in the Six Nations this year after he fractured his thumb playing for club side Racing 92 earlier in the season.

France beat Ireland 42-27 last Saturday and victory against Scotland with a four-try bonus point would give them the title, their first since 2022, while evena non bonus-point win will realistically be enough to finish above England and Ireland due to the monumental points difference advantage held by Les Bleus.

“Basically, nothing has changed since the win in Ireland. We've had the same dynamic for the last six years, we've had great successes and losses that hurt,” Galthie said. “We're still committed to developing our players and being ambitious. We have great ambition and high standards to take the French team to the top no matter what happens.

“Last weekend's result made that a reality but our challenge this weekend calls that achievement into question.”

Should France lift the trophy, they would take their seventh title since the Five Nations became Six back in 2000, to match England's record, and while Les Bleus are odds-on favourites to succeed, Galthie warned against complacency.

"We have to be vigilant because we're Latin. It's in our genes. Opposite us are British nations who prepare very differently with an equal level of intensity," he said. "It's specific to us and we have to be vigilant, and I always have warnings about that; I won't give up on the players."

Gael Fickou will make his first appearance of this year’s championship ( Getty Images )

Meanwhile, Scotland have made two changes to their pack by bringing in Gregor Brown and Matt Fagerson as they look to spring a shock on France in the Six Nations finale.

Brown is in the second row to replace Jonny Gray, who drops to the bench, while Fagerson comes in at No 8 for Jack Dempsey, who has a hamstring injury.

There are also changes on the bench, with Edinburgh duo Marshall Sykes and Ben Muncaster, plus back Jamie Dobie, coming in as coach Gregor Townsend opts for a six-two split between the forwards and backs among the replacements.

Both Sykes and Muncaster have a single cap and are set for Six Nations debuts, while co-captain Rory Darge is fit after a hip injury forced him off in the first half of the 35-29 win over Wales last weekend.

France starting XV: 15. Thomas Ramos, 14. Damian Penaud, 13. Gael Fickou, 12. Yoram Moefana, 11. Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 10. Romain Ntamack, 9. Maxime Lucu; 1. Jean-Baptiste Gros, 2. Peato Mauvaka, 3. Uini Atonio, 4. Thibaud Flament, 5. Mickael Guillard, 6. Francois Cros, 7. Paul Boudehent, 8. Gregory Alldritt (capt)

Replacements: 16. Julien Marchand, 17. Cyril Baille, 18. Dorian Aldegheri, 19. Hugo Auradou, 20. Emmanuel Meafou, 21. Oscar Jegou, 22. Anthony Jelonch, 23. Nolann Le Garrec

Scotland starting XV: 15. Blair Kinghorn, 14. Darcy Graham, 13. Huw Jones, 12. Tom Jordan, 11. Duhan van der Merwe, 10. Finn Russell (co-capt), 9. Ben White; 1. Pierre Schoeman, 2. Dave Cherry, 3. Zander Fagerson, 4. Gregor Brown, 5. Grant Gilchrist, 6. Jamie Ritchie, 7. Rory Darge (co-captain), 8. Matt Fagerson

Replacements: 16. Ewan Ashman, 17. Rory Sutherland, 18. Will Hurd, 19. Jonny Gray, 20. Marshall Sykes, 21. Ben Muncaster, 22. Jamie Dobie, 23. Stafford McDowall