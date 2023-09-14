France v Uruguay LIVE: Rugby World Cup team news and latest updates
Uruguay get their World Cup campaign underway against tournament hosts France
Uruguay begin their Rugby World Cup campaign with a tough opening meeting against hosts France at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille.
Although they’re heavy underdogs Esteban Meneses’ side has plenty of quality in their squad and Los Teros produced a real shock by beating Fiji in one of the games of the tournament four years ago. They’ve set their sights on a third place finish in Pool A and a shock victory over France would make that goal more achieveable.
In contrast, Fabien Galthie’s team are among the favourites for the tournament especially after producing a superb first showing against New Zealand at the Stade de France to put them in pole position to top Pool A. Galthie is resting most of his regular starters for this fixture, due to the short turnaround from that opening clash and with Uruguay unlikely to provide an 80-minute challenge.
Uruguay team news
Scrum half Santiago Arata starts for Uruguay having been a doubt for the tournament with a hand injury, with the Castres playmaker a star of Esteban Meneses’s side.
Andres Vilaseca captains Los Teros eight years after older brother Santiago led them at the 2015 tournament, while the centre is one of 11 survivors of the 2019 World Cup picked to start.
Uruguay XV: Mateo Sanguinetti, Guillermo Pujadas, Ignacio Peculo; Felipe Aliaga, Manuel Leindekar; Manuel Ardao, Santiago Civetta, Manuel Diana; Santiago Arata, Felipe Etcheverry; Nicolas Freitas, Andres Vilaseca (capt.), Tomas Inciarte, Bautista Basso; Baltazar Amaya.
Replacements: Facundo Gattas, Matias Benitez, Reinaldo Piussi, Ignacio Dotti, Lucas Binachi, Carlos Deus; Agustin Ormaechea, Felipe Berchesi.
France team news
France have received a major fitness boost with Anthony Jelonch able to return after tearing his ACL earlier in the year. Jelonch captains a new-look side from No 8, with lock Cameron Woki, centre Yoram Moefana and wing Gabin Villiere the only three players to retain their starting spots from the win over New Zealand.
Cyril Baille and Jonathan Danty remain absent due to injury, and are the only two members of Fabien Galthie’s 33-man squad yet to feature in a matchday 23.
France XV: Jean-Baptiste Gros, Pierre Bourgarit, Dorian Aldegheri; Cameron Woki, Romain Taofifenua; Paul Boudehent, Sekou Macalou, Anthony Jelonch (capt.); Maxime Lucu, Antoine Hastoy; Gabin Villiere, Yoram Moefana, Arthur Vincent, Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Melvyn Jaminet.
Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Reda Wardi, Sipili Falatea, Bastien Chalureau, Thibaud Flament, Francois Cros; Baptiste Couilloud, Thomas Ramos.
When is France vs Uruguay and how can I watch it?
When is France vs Uruguay?
France vs Uruguay is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 14 September at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV4, with coverage on the channel from 7.15pm BST. Registered users can also stream the action via ITVX.
France vs Uruguay
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of France vs Uruguay, the first of the second round of pool matches at this Rugby World Cup.
Les Bleus got things going on opening night with a stirring win over the All Blacks at a febrile Stade de France, while this is heavy underdogs Uruguay’s first game of the tournament.
Stick with us for full live coverage of the contest.
