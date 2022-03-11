France vs Wales LIVE: Six Nations team news, line-ups and more ahead of fixture tonight
Follow live updates as France face a testing trip to Wales in the Six Nations on what is set to be an electric atmosphere at the Principality Stadium. Les Blues have the chance to move one game away from the Grand Slam but a Friday night clash under the lights in Cardiff will be a further test of their credentials. Fabien Galthie’s side have been outstanding so far, brushing aside Italy and Scotland and defeating Ireland in a thrilling match at the Stade de France to close in on a first Six Nations title since 2010.
Wales will hope for a response after they were unable to overturn England’s lead at Twickenham two weekends ago and Wayne Pivac’s side will be looking to avoid a third defeat in their Six Nations title defence, which was effectively ended following their defeat against England. The Wales head coach described France as the “most in-form team in the world” but the likes of England and Ireland will be hoping for an upset to take the title into the final week.
England face Ireland on Saturday and the winner of that match could profit in France slip up in Cardiff. An away victory, however, would see France hosting England in Paris on Super Saturday with the Grand Slam on the line. Follow for live updates from Wales vs France in the Six Nations below:
Team News - France
Fabien Galthie will be relieved that France’s Covid positive tests only extended to Damian Penaud and Romain Taofifenua, much as losing the pair is a blow. Gabin Villiere’s return to fitness makes a wing change rather straightforward, with Villiere back in and Yoram Moefana afforded another opportunity in something of a breakthrough tournament.
The starting lineup is otherwise unchanged from the win against Scotland, with Antoine Dupont’s arm surviving a midweek bang and Gael Fickou over the flu. With Taofifenua out, the bench reverts to a conventional 5:3 split, with Matthis Lebel set for a Six Nations debut in the back three and Mohamed Haouas recalled after his brush with the French law – the tighthead received a suspended sentence for his role in a succession of burglaries in 2014.
France XV (1-15): Baille, Marchand, Atonio; Woki, Willemse; Cros, Jelonch, Alldritt; Dupont, Ntamack; Villiere, Danty, Fickou, Moefana; Jaminet.
Replacements: Mauvaka, Gros, Haouas, Flament, Cretin; Lucu, Ramos, Lebel.
Team News - Wales
Wayne Pivac is yet to name the same starting lineup in consecutive games and makes a handful of changes to his Welsh side. Up front, Gareth Thomas is somewhat surprisingly preferred to Wyn Jones with an emphasis on carrying punch, while Tomas Francis is cleared to play having passed all of the concussion protocols.
The most radical switch of strategy comes in the back row. Josh Navidi proved his fitness with 80 minutes for Cardiff during the fallow week, and Pivac does not dally in recalling a point of difference player to his starting lineup. Opposite him, on the blindside, is Seb Davies, with Wales hoping that a player more usually sighted at lock can add some open-field skill and lineout spring.
Nick Tompkins is ruled out due to concussion, so back in to the Welsh starting side comes Jonathan Davies, a canny midfield head whose defensive steel might just be needed tonight. On the bench, Louis Rees-Zammit and Dillon Lewis are back amongst things after being excluded from the 23 against England.
Wales XV (1-15): Thomas, Elias, Francis; Rowlands, Beard; S Davies, Navidi, Faletau; T Williams, Biggar; Adams, J Davies, Watkin, Cuthbert; L Williams
Replacements: Lake, Jones, Lewis, Moriarty, Morgan; Hardy, Anscombe, Rees-Zammit.
Runners and riders
Right, with kick-off about an hour away, let’s take a closer look at the two sides as they begin to limber up...
A battle at number eight?
And PA have picked out Taulupe Faletau against Gregory Alldritt as a potentially defining individual duel.
Talking Points
So much to discuss, and we’ll get to plenty of it as the evening wears on, but to whet the whistle, here are five talking points from the Press Association ahead of Wales vs France:
Why the Principality may look a little more empty than usual…
We won’t know the exact attendance at the Principality Stadium until a little bit later, but tickets have not sold particularly well for this game. There should still be in excess of 60,000 people inside Cardiff’s principal sporting venue but a combination of a high ticket price, the unfavourable Friday night scheduling and a lack of French travelling support.
It isn’t a great look, though, and the sense coming from Welsh rugby towers is that Friday night Six Nations rugby may not be something they would prefer moving forward, a position that tallies with most of the other countries in this tournament. Interestingly, French TV prefers a night game – the television audiences should again be strong in a nation that has fallen back in love with its rugby team.
Friday night lights
For the first, and only, time this championship, the start of the Six Nations weekend arrives on a Friday night. France are in Cardiff hoping to keep their Grand Slam on track, and the action is less than an hour-and-a-half away.
Expect a contest of vivid colour and collision - and that’s just off the pitch...
Wales vs France
Pivac admits Wales are facing world’s most in-form side
Wayne Pivac admitted this week that Wales will face “the in-form team in the world” when they tackle Six Nations opponents France.
While Wales’ hopes of a successful title defence were effectively ended by defeat against England last time out, France remain on course for Six Nations silverware and a first Grand Slam since 2010.
And the Wales head coach said ahead of tonight’s game: “Both sides want to play an entertaining brand of rugby and I think you have got the side at the moment who are probably the in-form team in the world in France.
“We certainly have had a couple of great games against them in recent times, so I think it will be a cracker.”
Wales vs France: Team news
France have suffered some late Covid disruption to their side, with wing Damian Penaud and second row Romain Taofifenua ruled out after positive tests. With Gabin Villiere fit to return to the side, Yoram Moefana swaps wings to fill the vacancy left by Penaud, while Taofifenua’s absence from the matchday 23 sees Fabien Galthie revert to a conventional 5-3 bench split, with young Toulouse flyer Matthis Lebel called in. Mohamed Haouas is set to make his first appearance of the tournament with the tighthead back available after receiving a suspended prison sentence for his role in a number of burglaries in Montpellier.
Galthie had a real injury scare on Tuesday when captain and irrepressible scrum-half Antoine Dupont took a blow to the biceps, but his withdrawal from training was described as precautionary. Gael Fickou has been struggling with the flu but has been named in the starting side.
France XV (1-15): Cyril Baille, Julien Marchand, Uini Atonio; Cameron Woki, Paul Willemse; Francois Cros, Anthony Jelonch, Gregory Alldritt; Antoine Dupont (c), Romain Ntamack; Gabin Villiere, Jonathan Danty, Gael Fickou, Yoram Moefana; Melvyn Jaminet.
Substitutes: Peato Mauvaka, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Mohamed Haouas, Thibaud Flament, Dylan Cretin; Maxime Lucu, Thomas Ramos, Matthis Lebel.
