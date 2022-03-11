(AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live updates as France face a testing trip to Wales in the Six Nations on what is set to be an electric atmosphere at the Principality Stadium. Les Blues have the chance to move one game away from the Grand Slam but a Friday night clash under the lights in Cardiff will be a further test of their credentials. Fabien Galthie’s side have been outstanding so far, brushing aside Italy and Scotland and defeating Ireland in a thrilling match at the Stade de France to close in on a first Six Nations title since 2010.

Wales will hope for a response after they were unable to overturn England’s lead at Twickenham two weekends ago and Wayne Pivac’s side will be looking to avoid a third defeat in their Six Nations title defence, which was effectively ended following their defeat against England. The Wales head coach described France as the “most in-form team in the world” but the likes of England and Ireland will be hoping for an upset to take the title into the final week.

England face Ireland on Saturday and the winner of that match could profit in France slip up in Cardiff. An away victory, however, would see France hosting England in Paris on Super Saturday with the Grand Slam on the line. Follow for live updates from Wales vs France in the Six Nations below: