Ireland issue Garry Ringrose injury update after horror Six Nations collision

Garry Ringrose is out of Ireland’s Grand Slam clash with England after being carried off the field during Sunday’s 22-7 victory over Scotland.

Ringrose, who won his 50th cap at Murrayfield, left the field on a stretcher wearing on oxygen mask after suffering a head injury.

The Irish Rugby Football Union confirmed on Monday that he has returned to Dublin, but will miss Saturday’s game at the Aviva Stadium.

A statement on the IRFU’s official website said: “Garry Ringrose is doing well today and has returned to Dublin. He will take no further part in this year’s Championship.”

Victory in Scotland, which left the world number one-ranked team four points clear of France at the top of the table, came at a cost with second-row Iain Henderson, hookers Dan Sheehan and Ronan Kelleher and back-row Caelan Doris also injured.

Henderson was due to undergo surgery on a fractured forearm on Monday with the uncapped Ross Molony of Leinster called up to provide cover, while Ulster’s Tom Stewart has also been drafted into the squad as the shoulder problems sustained by Sheehan and Kelleher are managed within the camp.

Doris too will work with Ireland’s medics as he attempts to shake off a hip injury.

The statement continued: “Iain Henderson is due to undergo surgery today on a fractured forearm sustained in the first half of yesterday’s game. The uncapped Ross Molony is added to the squad to provide additional second row cover.

“Both Dan Sheehan and Ronan Kelleher sustained shoulder injuries against Scotland and both will be managed in camp this week. Ulster’s Tom Stewart has been brought in as cover.

“Caelan Doris’ hip complaint will also be managed in camp this week.”

Ireland will welcome struggling England to a sold-out Aviva for a 5pm kick-off with the Six Nations title, the triple crown and a fourth men’s Grand Slam up for grabs.