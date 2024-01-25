World Cup-winning coach Gary Street in hospital as family launch fundraiser

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A fundraiser has been launched in support of Gary Street, who guided England’s women to victory at the 2014, with the rugby coach in hospital after suffering a stroke.

Street underwent quadruple bypass surgery last August, but complications during the process led to four weeks in intensive care and paralysis down one side of his body.

The former England head coach was left unable to speak and has had to learn how to walk again, spending five months in four different hospitals.

With a discharge now under consideration, Street’s wife, Helen, and two sons have launched an appeal for help from the rugby community to support his recovery.

“The future is uncertain,” Helen wrote in a GoFundMe appeal that has already raised nearly £10,000. “While he has surpassed doctors’ expectations, the chance of full recovery remains unknown. Daily intensive physiotherapy, along with speech and occupational therapy, is essential to continue his progress.

Gary Street (right) and Graham Smith departed the RFU in 2015 (Getty Images)

“Upon discharge, he faces a two-year wait for speech therapy and a four-month wait for physiotherapy. That’s why I am reaching out to the rugby family to rally around and help fund these services so that Gary’s relentless fight for recovery can continue immediately as he leaves the hospital. Additionally, funds raised will contribute towards ensuring Gary can become as independent as possible with any further equipment needed and home adjustments as necessary.

“Gary has helped people in many different walks of life and has made meaningful connections with so many, dedicating his time to supporting various charities. This is evident in the outpouring of love and support he has received from far and wide during these difficult months. If you can practically show this love and support, you can make a real difference and give Gary every chance of rebuilding and regaining the life he once had.”

The immensely popular Street spent nearly eight years as England head coach before leaving in early 2015 alongside assistant Graham Smith, just six months after the pair had guided the side to World Cup triumph in France.

He subsequently joined Harlequins, working both with their pioneering women’s side and within the club’s academy structure.

A number of current and former England players have sent their support to Street.

Sarah Hunter, vice-captain in 2014 and the Red Roses’ most-capped ever player, said on X, formerly Twitter, that Street was “a wonderful man who has given so much to everyone”.

“Now it’s our turn to help him. Please read his story and support where you can.”

To donate to the GoFundMe fundraiser in support of Gary Street, click here