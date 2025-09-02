Wales star Georgia Evans hits back at critics of ‘Barbie’ look at Women’s World Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wales No 8 Georgia Evans has hit back at the negative remarks about her appearance on the field, saying she brings "a bit of Barbie" to a sport long dominated by men.

The 28-year-old Saracens player earned her 42nd international cap in Wales' 42-0 defeat by Canada last weekend, a result that ended their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals of the Women's Rugby World Cup.

While Evans was praised for her tackling and work-rate, she was attacked on social media for her appearance, which includes wearing her trademark ribbons in her hair during matches.

"In an old-school, man's game, I'm bringing a bit of Barbie to the party," she said in an Instagram post. "To those who don't like it, that's OK. To those who've shown love and support - thank you. Don't worry, I won't be changing."

The Welsh Rugby Union publicly backed Evans, sharing their support for her message.

"A rugby player is no longer defined by your gender or what you look like," Evans wrote on Instagram.

"It appears that my appearance on game day seems to be offending some people... and to that I'm so not sorry.

open image in gallery ( AFP via Getty Images )

"Myself, my team, and all the incredible female athletes from around the world are currently competing in the biggest Women's Rugby World Cup, showcasing the best of the best and inspiring thousands - including young boys and girls who are finally seeing what's possible in this incredible game.

"Yes, Wales haven't been at our best, but I'm not here to make excuses. The bows in my hair, the tape on my arm, the eyelashes and full face of make-up I choose to wear - none of that affects my ability, passion, or fight for this game."

Wales play Fiji in their final group match on Saturday.

Reuters