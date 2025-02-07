No extra rivalry: Gregor Townsend plays down Scotland-Ireland grudge match talk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gregor Townsend dismissed any notion that Scotland versus Ireland has become a grudge match ahead of Sunday’s Guinness Six Nations showdown between the sides at Murrayfield.

The Scots have lost each of their last 10 meetings against the Irish – including two World Cup pool-stage fixtures – in a run stretching back to February 2017.

A perception has developed that Ireland take particular delight from putting Townsend’s men in their place whenever they are deemed to be talking bullishly about their prospects of ending a hoodoo now spanning eight years.

Asked if he detected a more intense rivalry between the sides in recent times, the Scotland head coach said: “I don’t think there is. Well, if there is, it’s just the same as any other game where teams want to build up something to provide extra motivation.

“So maybe it’s more on the Irish side, or the Irish media side, that there’s this rivalry or needle to give them extra motivation on why they want to win again.

“Obviously they’ve won this fixture a number of times but we see this as a game where we respect Ireland a lot and admire what they’ve done over the last few years, but it doesn’t stand out as a needle game for us.”

Townsend – who took charge four months after Scotland’s last win over the Irish – insisted he will not be making a big play of trying to smash the hoodoo during his team-talks because he does not believe it is particularly relevant to most of the players in his squad.

“I think you only lean into it once you’ve ended it,” he said. “Honestly, I think it’s not something that our players talk about, we talk about our recent experiences against Ireland and why we weren’t able to play our best or what they did, how it’s shaped us and how we play now.

“I don’t think any – well, maybe one or two – players have been here throughout the eight years. It’s more your recent experiences and our most recent experiences are last week’s game (against Italy) and the two training sessions we’ve had this week, that’s what fills the minds of the players as we go into the game.”

Townsend, whose side started with a 31-19 win at home to Italy, acknowledged Scotland are underdogs for Sunday’s match.

“Ireland are a top side and they have been for a number of years, clearly favourites for this game and looking to win three Six Nations in a row, which would be unprecedented,” he said.

“All credit to them, they’ve worked hard to be one of the top teams in the world and they’ve kept that going over the last couple of years.”

Townsend has made three changes to his starting XV, with loosehead Rory Sutherland, back-rower Jack Dempsey and versatile back Tom Jordan replacing Pierre Schoeman, Jamie Ritchie and Stafford McDowall, all of whom drop to the bench.

“I think there are similarities with the three of them, which is the real energy that they bring, they’re quick players, they are in good form,” said Townsend of the trio added to his team.

“Jack was getting back to full fitness (after injury) and he’s now had three weeks training with us, a game and a half, one with the club and one at the weekend, so he’s good to go. He’s been a starter for us for the last few years.

“With Rory, I think Rory and Pierre have been competing really hard over the last few months for that starting jersey and I feel Rory has earned it, he brings a lot of speed, both in his kick-chase, his defence and his ball-carrying.

“With Tom, it was great to see him play in the 15 jersey for us in November, like he has done in the 10 jersey for Glasgow for a few years now, and he just brought that off the bench at 12 (against Italy last weekend), and 12 was probably his natural position.

“It was the position he played most of his rugby growing up, so I think all three deserve an opportunity to start.”