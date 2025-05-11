Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former British and Irish Lions head coach Sir Ian McGeechan has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The 78-year-old told The Telegraph that he has completed a six-week course of radiotherapy at a hospital in Leeds after undergoing a blood test.

Capped 32 times by Scotland, the former fly half appeared in eight Tests for the Lions as a player but is best known for his work as a coach.

McGeechan steered the touring side on four trips between 1989 and 2009, overseeing series wins in Australia in 1989 and South Africa in 1997.

McGeechan is currently working as a consultant director of rugby at Doncaster Knights in the Championship, and said he had urged the club’s players to get tested.

“I have just completed a six-week course of radiotherapy,” McGeechan revealed. “I feel all right, really, just a bit more tired. I always sleep well anyway so it has probably just added to it.

“I have to wait six weeks then have scans and a review of how effective the treatment has been. I have told the players here before the treatment started because there would be times when I would not be around for meetings or on the training field with them. The players have asked me how it is going and have been very good.

open image in gallery Ian McGeechan (left) was head coach of the Lions on four tours ( PA Archive )

“I don’t want to make a big thing of it, but it is important to get the message out about urging people to go and get tested. I said that to our players here. I said to them that they make sure they get themselves tested. If you are younger, it is more important.”

Alongside his work with the Lions, McGeechan also had two stints as Scotland coach plus tenures at Northampton, Wasps and Bath.

In the United Kingdom, about one in eight men will get prostate cancer in their lifetime, according to Prostate Cancer UK. It mainly impacts men over 50.