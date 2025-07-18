Ilona Maher included in USA squad for Women’s Rugby World Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ilona Maher has been selected in the United States squad for the Women’s Rugby World Cup in England later this year.

Maher, a bronze medallist at the Paris 2024 Olympics in rugby sevens, switched from the condensed format back to the 15-a-side game to press for a place at the tournament.

A productive stint with Bristol Bears in Premiership Women’s Rugby (PWR) last season saw the 28-year-old feature both on the wing and in the centres, before she featured in the Pacific Four series earlier this summer.

She has now earned inclusion in a 32-player squad named by Sione Fukofuka which also features plenty of other familiar faces from PWR.

The squad is led by back row Kate Zackary, who plays her club rugby for Trailfinders Women, while Saracens co-captain Lotte Sharp offers a highly-experienced option on the wing.

Prop Hope Rogers, a star with Exeter for several seasons, makes a fourth World Cup having last year become her nation’s most capped women’s international.

“This Rugby World Cup isn’t just about us — it’s about showing the next generation what’s possible,” Zackary said. “We want kids across the US to see this team and think, ‘That could be me.’ Rugby in America is growing, and we’re here to kick that door wide open.

“This squad is driven and ready to rewrite our story. We have the opportunity to play the sport we love at the highest level — and we don’t take that for granted - and are relentless in it’s pursuits. We’re here to elevate each other and push beyond every limit, together.”

The United States take on hosts England in the opening game at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland. Australia and Samoa are the other two teams in Pool A.