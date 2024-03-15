Peter O’Mahony keen for Ireland to avoid ‘torture’ of waiting on England result

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Peter O’Mahony is determined to prevent the “torture” of another tense Guinness Six Nations finale but admits Ireland are aware of all possible permutations ahead of Saturday’s title decider against Scotland.

Andy Farrell’s men will retain the championship crown by avoiding defeat or claiming two bonus points on ‘Super Saturday’ in Dublin, while a single bonus point is also likely to be sufficient.

However, a pointless loss would leave Ireland sweating on the outcome of England’s clash with France in the final round-five fixture.

Captain O’Mahony was part of the Irish squad which endured an anxious wait to celebrate tournament glory in 2015, when only points difference ultimately elevated them above England and Wales.

“You have to discuss these things, especially the guys who are making decisions around refereeing calls, that kind of stuff, penalties,” said O’Mahony of the permutations.

“We are going out to win tomorrow, that’s what we do for every Test match.

“Of course, there’s a handful of us who might have to make a decision or need to know the permutations but we want to put in a performance tomorrow that’s capable of winning.”

Ireland defeated Scotland 40-10 at Murrayfield on the final weekend nine years ago to leapfrog Wales, who beat Italy 61-20 earlier in the day, at the top of the standings.

Joe Schmidt’s side then nervously watched on at Murrayfield as England – requiring a 26-point win over France at Twickenham to snatch the title – fell agonisingly short in a 55-35 success.

“That was the mad day, wasn’t it? Yeah, it was torture,” said O’Mahony.

“Wales went out and put up a big score, then we did the job and then it was pure carnage the last game.

“I’m sure it was a great watch for the rest of the world. I remember watching it from the stairwell in Murrayfield, praying to God, so, look, that’s what the Super Saturday means for the competition.

“It’s great that there are so many teams involved that can win it.”