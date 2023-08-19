(Getty Images)

Ireland and England are going head to head at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin with the Rugby World Cup only three weeks away.

For England, after sharing the spoils in back-to-back Tests with Wales, this is undoubtedly their stiffest test yet up against the world’s No 1 ranked team and the reigning Six Nations champions. The two sides last met in the same venue five months ago where the Irish pulled off a dominant 29-16 win to clinch the grand slam.

England coach Steve Borthwick is without Owen Farrell as the captain continues to wait for a resolution to his disciplinary hearing, after World Rugby decided to appeal against the decision to overturn his red card against Wales. Owen’s father and Ireland coach Andy Farrell has given a debut to Cian Prendergast at No 8, while wing Keith Earls is poised to earn his 100th international cap from the bench.

