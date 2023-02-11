✕ Close Six Nations week one round-up: England struggle as Ireland make statement

Ireland and France are going to head to head today in a potentially decisive Six Nations encounter as the world’s No 1 ranked side host the reigning champions in Dublin.

Both sides won their opening games as France edged Italy and Ireland thrashed Wales, and the match-up between Fabien Galthie’s 2022 Grand Slam winners and Andy Farrell’s in-form Irish is being touted as one that could dictate who clinches the 2023 Six Nations title. The Aviva Stadium is sold out for the visit of Les Bleus as they attempt to end Ireland’s stunning record of 18 victories from their past 19 home Tests.

The one team to beat Ireland on home soil under Farrell’s leadership was indeed France, who triumphed in a 15-13 victory behind closed doors in 2021. France have won the past three meetings, including last year’s 30-24 success in Paris, and a win here would not only set them on course for another grand slam and Six Nations Championship, but would strip Ireland of their No 1 world ranking and set a marker ahead of the Rugby World Cup later this year.

Follow the latest score and updates from the Six Nations below.