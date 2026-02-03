Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sam Prendergast has got the nod at fly half for Ireland’s Six Nations opener with France in Paris, with head coach Andy Farrell naming a new-look backline.

Prendergast is preferred to Leinster teammate Harry Byrne and Munster’s Jack Crowley at No 10, with elder brother Cian also included as the starting blindside flanker.

James Lowe is left out with Jacob Stockdale installed on the left wing as part of a back three that also includes Tommy O’Brien and Jamie Osborne with Mack Hansen and Hugo Keenan absent through injury.

Stuart McCloskey partners Garry Ringrose in midfield after Bundee Aki’s suspension, but there is no Tadhg Furlong, with Thomas Clarkson and Jeremy Loughman the starting props amid significant injury issues for Farrell in the front row.

Six forwards are named among the replacements as Ireland look to match France’s bench strength, including Test British and Irish Lions in Ronan Kelleher, James Ryan and Jack Conan.

“I’ve been pleased with the application of the squad since we linked up last week and we’ve a good body of work under our belts from our training camp in Portugal as we face into an exciting test match against France,” Farrell said. “The Six Nations is an amazing tournament to compete in and it brings out the best in players.

“We have played at the Stade de France many times and it’s a terrific stadium with an incredible atmosphere. We know from our experiences on the road how proud and vocal the travelling Irish support can be and it’s a huge motivator for the squad knowing that we have so many Irish supporters behind us.”

Ireland XV to face France in Paris (Thursday 5 February, 8.15pm GMT): 1 Jeremy Loughman, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Thomas Clarkson; 4 Joe McCarthy, 5 Tadhg Beirne; 6 Cian Prendergast, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Caelan Doris (capt.); 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 10 Sam Prendergast; 11 Jacob Stockdale, 12 Stuart McCloskey, 13 Garry Ringrose, 14 Tommy O’Brien; 15 Jamie Osborne.

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Michael Milne, 18 Finlay Bealham, 19 James Ryan, 20 Jack Conan, 21 Nick Timoney; 22 Craig Casey, 23 Jack Crowley.