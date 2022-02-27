Ireland welcome Italy to the Aviva Stadium looking to get their Six Nations title hopes back on track (REUTERS)

Follow live coverage as Ireland welcome Italy to Dublin looking to get their Six Nations back on track after defeat to France last time out.

In a game that many believe will go a long way to deciding the destination of the 2022 Six Nations title, Ireland equipped themselves well against France in Paris in Round 2 but Les Bleus ultimately had enough to emerge 30-24 winners. Andy Farrell’s side will now look to bounce back against the tournament’s whipping boys Italy.

Despite talismanic fly-half and captain Johnny Sexton being back fit, Joey Carbery is rewarded for an impressive showing against France in Round 2 by retaining the No.10 jersey. However, the Ireland back three has a new look to it as James Lowe returns from a hamstring injury to make his first start of the championship on the wing, while Michael Lowry is handed a Test debut at full-back.

Italy’s torturous pursuit of a first Six Nations win since 2015 rumbles on, with their ignominious losing streak now standing at a remarkable 34 matches, and it would be a brave person to believe that run ends today. Only once since joining the championship back in 2000 have the Azzurri beaten Ireland - that came in Rome in 2013 - and victory in Dublin may be a step too far at this point for an improving young squad, who hand a Six Nations debut to exciting winger Pierre Bruno for the trip west.

Follow all the latest updates from the Aviva Stadium below: