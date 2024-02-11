✕ Close Andy Farrell hails Ireland's composure with Six Nations win in France

Ireland will hope to continue building momentum as they welcome Italy to Dublin in round two of the Six Nations.

Andy Farrell’s defending grand slam champions were incredibly impressive in their opening fixture in Marseille, controlling their opponents, the contest and a febrile French crowd to take a big step towards another tournament crown. Farrell makes a number of changes for his side’s second fixture, with Caelan Doris set to captain his country for the first time from the back row.

Italy arrive at the Aviva Stadium buoyed by an encouraging performance against England last weekend, a narrow defeat suggesting that the Azzurri could well be competitive throughout this year’s campaign.

A much-changed Irish side will be wary of the dangers that their visitors might pose having been given a serious scare in Rome last year and struggled to put Italy away in a warm-up fixture ahead of the World Cup.

Follow live updates from Ireland vs Italy in today's live blog