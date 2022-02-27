Round three in the Six Nations sees Ireland host Italy this weekend, with the hosts looking to bounce back after defeat to France last time out.

If being crowned champions remains the ambition of the Irish this year, a positive performance as well as a heavy margin of victory is a must against an Italian side without a win in the competition since 2015.

Italy have so far suffered defeats to France and England, though the prevailing opinion has been that their play is improved in spells and they will pose a tough challenge if Ireland are not on their game.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell’s first game in charge came at this stadium two years ago, with him leading to team to two third-place finishes at the Six Nations since then.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

The fixture is scheduled to start at 3pm GMT on Sunday, 27 February at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Where can I watch?

This game will be live on ITV and is free-to-air. It can also be streamed via the ITV Hub and ITV website.

What is the team news

Ireland prop Tom O’Toole has already been ruled out of Sunday’s Six Nations clash with Italy due to injury. Meanwhile, lock Iain Henderson has been ruled out after testing positive for coronavirus on his birthday. Joey Carbury has been retained at No10 ahead of Johnny Sexton, while Michael Lowry will make his debut.

For Italy, Pierre Bruno and Leonardo Marin will debut in the Six Nations on the wing and in the centre respectively, while Federico Mori has been removed from the squad. Marco Fuser, Johan Meyer and Ratuva Tavuyara are among those missing through injury.

Confirmed line-ups

Ireland XV: Lowry; Hansen, Ringrose, Henshaw, Lowe; Carbery, Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong, Beirne, Baird; O’Mahony, Van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Herring, Kilcoyne, Bealham, Treadwell, Conan, Casey, Sexton, Hume.

Italy XV: E Padovani (Benetton); P Bruno (Zebre), J I Brex (Benetton), L Marin (Benetton), M Ioane (Benetton); P Garbisi (Montpellier), S Varney (Gloucester); D Fischetti (Zebre), G Lucchesi (Benetton), P Ceccarelli (Brive), N Cannone (Benetton), F Ruzza (Benetton), G Pettinelli (Benetton), M Lamaro (Benetton, capt), T Halafihi (Benetton).

Replacements: E Faiva (Benetton), I Nemer (Benetton), T Pasquali (Benetton), D Sisi (Zebre), M Zuliani (Benetton), B Steyn (Benetton), A Fusco (Zebre), M Zanon (Benetton).

Odds

Ireland 1/100

Draw 159/1

Italy 80/1

Prediction

Ireland to win by at least 20 points and pick up a try bonus point in the process.