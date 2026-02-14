Is Ireland vs Italy on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Six Nations clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ireland will hope to bounce back from a bruising defeat to France as they host Italy in round two of the Six Nations.

A difficult night in Paris perhaps prompted a few tough truths for Andy Farrell and his squad, with a Thursday start leaving them plenty of time to chew over a below-par performance.

They will be wary of an Italian side on the up after an impressive win in their opener, with Gonzalo Quesada’s side overcoming both Scotland and wretched conditions in Rome.

It is 13 years since Italy last beat Ireland, and a win here really would suggest a Six Nations shake-up.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Ireland vs Italy?

Ireland vs Italy is due to kick off at 2.10pm GMT on Saturday 14 February at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 1pm GMT. A live stream will be available via ITVX.

Team news

It is a new-look Irish side in places as Ulster pair Cormac Izuchukwu and Robert Baloucoune set for their first involvement in the Six Nations. Flanker Izuchukwu joins a shuffled back row with captain Caelan Doris deployed on the openside and Jack Conan promoted to start at No 8, while Baloucoune and a recalled James Lowe are the wings.

Talented Munster lock Edwin Edogbo is primed for an international debut from the bench.

Italy are forced into a backline reshuffle with Juan Ignacio Brex unavailable for personal reasons. Leonardo Marin moves forward from full-back to fill in at inside centre, necessitating the introduction of Lorenzo Pani to the back three and shifting of Tommaso Menoncello to 13.

The bench is a six forwards to two backs split, with David Odiase and Paolo Odogwu bolstering the unit.

Line-ups

Ireland XV: 1 Jeremy Loughman, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Thomas Clarkson; 4 Joe McCarthy, 5 James Ryan; 6 Cormac Izuchukwu, 7 Caelan Doris (capt.), 8 Jack Conan; 9 Craig Casey, 10 Sam Prendergast; 11 James Lowe, 12 Stuart McCloskey, 13 Garry Ringrose, 14 Robert Baloucoune; 15 Jamie Osborne.

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Tom O’Toole, 18 Tadhg Furlong, 19 Edwin Edogbo, 20 Tadhg Beirne, 21 Nick Timoney; 22 Jamison Gibson-Park, 23 Jack Crowley.

Italy XV: 1 Danilo Fischetti, 2 Giacomo Nicotera, 3 Simone Ferrari; 4 Niccolo Cannone, 5 Andrea Zambonin; 6 Michele Lamaro (capt.), 7 Manuel Zuliani, 8 Lorenzo Cannone; 9 Alessandro Fusco, 10 Paolo Garbisi; 11 Monty Ioane, 12 Leonardo Marin, 13 Tommaso Menoncello, 14 Louis Lynagh; 15 Lorenzo Pani.

Replacements: 16 Tommaso Di Bartolomeo, 17 Mirco Spagnolo, 18 Muhamed Hasa, 19 Federico Ruzza, 20 Riccardo Favretto, 21 David Odiase; 22 Alessandro Garbisi, 23 Paolo Odogwu.