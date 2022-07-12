Ireland vs Maori All Blacks LIVE rugby: Latest updates from tour match as Jordan Larmour scores early try
Follow all the action from Wellington as Ireland look to continue the momentum after their historic victory over New Zealand
For the second time on Ireland’s tour of New Zealand this summer, they will face the Maori All Blacks in an uncapped international - with the contest taking place at Sky Stadium in Wellington this morning.
The first contest a fortnight ago saw the Maoris emerge as 32-17 victors in Hamilton thanks to a scintillating display of running rugby and Ireland coach Andy Farrell will be eager for a measure of revenge to keep momentum rolling ahead of the Test series decider on Saturday.
Unsurprisingly, the starting XV is completely different to the side that played from the off in the historic victory over New Zealand at the weekend with lock Kieran Treadwell - who came off the bench as a late replacement in that 23-12 triumph - the only starter against the Maoris to feature at all. Keith Earls captains his country for the first time in his 97-cap international career.
Ireland’s first-choice squad are being rested but with 12 of the same starting line-up as the previous defeat to the Maoris, Farrell expects his players to be fired up: “These guys have had to wait for another chance and they’re busting for that,” he said. “The Maori beat us on the night and thoroughly deserved that, so it’s a chance to show how much they’ve improved. They’ve had time to learn all those lessons, be more disciplined, be more accurate and understand what it takes to win a big game.”
Follow all the action from the uncapped international in Wellington with our live blog:
13’ - Maori All Blacks 5-7 Ireland
Great running rugby from the All Blacks. Shaun Stevenson gets half a yard on the right and bursts through a half-tackle, a line break eats up 30 metres and a couple of passes inside take the Maori into the 22.
Poor pass from a ruck by Alex Nankivell though and the hosts knock on. Reprieve for Ireland. The hosts are so dangerous with ball in hand though
12’ - Maori All Blacks 5-7 Ireland
Bit of space for the Maori and Connor Garden-Bachop cleverly chips ahead to send Ireland retreating. But great defensive work by Kieran Treadwell at the breakdown to win a turnover.
Oh dear - Ciaran Frawley misses touch from the penalty and the Maori have the ball again
10’ - Maori All Blacks 5-7 Ireland
Brilliantly audacious by Ireland, that. The Maori have dominated possession but one mistake was punished.
They’re back on the attack again but good defence by Earls. Penalty advantage All Blacks and a great snipe from the lock Isaia Walker-Leawere makes another 20 metres with Ireland snoozing around the base of the ruck.
Luckily for Ireland, the hosts then knock on in contact and they’ll have a scrum.
7’ - Maori All Blacks 5-7 Ireland - TRY LARMOUR!
OUT OF NOWHERE! A first Maori mistake as a wide pass goes into touch midway in their own half.
Captain Keith Earls is alert, he takes the lineout quickly - pops it to a rushing Jordan Larmour who bursts away down the right wing and race over for the score under the posts. Great awareness by Earls and nicely finished by Larmour. Superb!
Simple conversion added by Ciaran Frawley and Ireland lead.
6’ - Maori All Blacks 5-0 Ireland
Ireland need to settle here but a mishandle by Jimmy O’Brien won’t help them, although it was forward anyway. All Blacks comfortably win the scrum but good defence by Ireland to keep them at bay.
4’ - Maori All Blacks 5-0 Ireland - MISSED CONVERSION
Tricky touchline conversion and Josh Ioane can’t land it in this swirling wind. A poor start for Ireland but ideal for the All Blacks.
3’ - Maori All Blacks 5-0 Ireland - TRY STEVENSON!
Maori win a penalty for Ireland being offside and they kick to the corner. Driving maul incoming or a move off the back.
The latter. First-phase ball is fed left and they simply take advantage of the overlap, drawing men and Shaun Stevenson scoots round the outside for the score. Pretty dismal drift defence from Ireland.
KICK-OFF! Maori All Blacks 0-0 Ireland
Underway in Wellington and an inauspicious start for Ireland as they knock-on straight from the kick-off. The Maori quickly win a free-kick from the scrum.
Tap and go and they’re into the 22 already!
Maori All Blacks vs Ireland
It has been pelting it down in Wellington all day, so conditions are wet and slick. Holding on to the ball could be an issue.
The haka is done - kick-off imminent now.
Players to watch
Just a few minutes until kick-off at Sky Stadium. So who should you be looking out for on the Irish side?
It was a disjointed performance in the tour opener by Ireland when they lost to the Maori but Munster No 8 Gavin Coombes was impressive and bagged himself a deserved try.
The half-back pairing of Craig Casey and Ciaran Frawley frankly looked slightly out of their depth, Frawley especially, so it will be worth keeping an eye on any improvement there.
Ulster youngster Michael Lowry is electric and will be looking to prove a point from full-back after scoring twice and assisting another try on his international debut against Italy in this year’s Six Nations
