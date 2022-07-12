(Getty Images)

For the second time on Ireland’s tour of New Zealand this summer, they will face the Maori All Blacks in an uncapped international - with the contest taking place at Sky Stadium in Wellington this morning.

The first contest a fortnight ago saw the Maoris emerge as 32-17 victors in Hamilton thanks to a scintillating display of running rugby and Ireland coach Andy Farrell will be eager for a measure of revenge to keep momentum rolling ahead of the Test series decider on Saturday.

Unsurprisingly, the starting XV is completely different to the side that played from the off in the historic victory over New Zealand at the weekend with lock Kieran Treadwell - who came off the bench as a late replacement in that 23-12 triumph - the only starter against the Maoris to feature at all. Keith Earls captains his country for the first time in his 97-cap international career.

Ireland’s first-choice squad are being rested but with 12 of the same starting line-up as the previous defeat to the Maoris, Farrell expects his players to be fired up: “These guys have had to wait for another chance and they’re busting for that,” he said. “The Maori beat us on the night and thoroughly deserved that, so it’s a chance to show how much they’ve improved. They’ve had time to learn all those lessons, be more disciplined, be more accurate and understand what it takes to win a big game.”

Follow all the action from the uncapped international in Wellington with our live blog: