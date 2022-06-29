Ireland vs Maori All Blacks LIVE rugby: Latest updates from tour opener as Bundee Aki captains Ireland
Follow all the latest updates as Ireland kick off their tour in New Zealand
Ireland begin their summer tour of New Zealand with a game against the Maori All Blacks in Hamilton on Wednesday morning.
Two of the three favourites for next year’s Rugby World Cup, along with hosts France, the three-match series between Ireland and the All Blacks will be a fascinating watch but before the first Test in Auckland on Saturday, the Irish have a warm-up against the Maoris.
A proud representative side, who reflect the country’s heritage and have a long, storied rugby history, the hosts will provide a real challenge for an experimental-looking Ireland side - who are captained by New Zealand-born Bundee Aki.
The Ireland XV contains five uncapped players and the match will be played at FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton, where Aki won a Super Rugby title with former club the Chiefs before joining Connacht in 2014, while coach Andy Farrell has stressed the importance of the contest: “It’s huge. It’s everything to these players that are taking the field, it is the biggest game of their lives. I know there is a three-game series coming up but these two Maori games for us and what we’re trying to build and how we’re trying to put people under pressure and see how they come through, that is just as important.”
Follow all the action from Hamilton with our live blog below:
TRY! 17’ - Maori All Blacks 8-3 Ireland
TRY! Lineout secured and a couple of phases takes the Maoris within a few metres of the line. Billy Harmon then carries powerfully to inches away before the ball is spread right to the short side and Zarn Sullivan steps inside and burrows over the line. Classy finish from the full-back.
Ioane’s conversion from the right drifts just wide of the upright to leave the score at 8-3.
15’ - Maori All Blacks 3-3 Ireland
Gorgeous kick from Maori full-back Zarn Sullivan as he pulls out a 50/22 with a low, left-footed zinger that skids into touch five metres from the Irish line. All Blacks lineout and a golden opportunity.
13' - Maori All Blacks 3-3 Ireland
Scrum secured by Ireland but as they try to play it out, hands let them down for a turnover. Another decent attacking platform for the Maoris towards the 22.
Half a dozen phases but they’re going nowhere and they concede the turnover. However, they concede a penalty after the clearance kick and the All Blacks can again enter Ireland territory.
Good news for the tourists as prop Jeremy Loughman is back on, having passed his HIA.
10’ - Maori All Blacks 3-3 Ireland
A half-chance for the Maoris but big hits from the Ireland defence - much like we saw during the Six Nations - force them back. Nice offload by Cullen Grace but it’s deemed forward and the Irish have a scrum, with a chance to exit.
9’ - Maori All Blacks 3-3 Ireland
Powerful carry from Maori winger Connor Garden-Bachop - he was showing plenty of emotion during the pre-match anthem and men now bouncing off him.
Then good defence by Ireland and the All Blacks into touch, for an Irish defensive lineout on the 22. It’s pinched by the Maoris though and Brad Weber takes the ball into contact
PENALTY! 7’ - Maori All Blacks 3-3 Ireland
More or less bang in front and that’s no issue for Josh Ioane to level the scores
6’ - Maori All Blacks 0-3 Ireland
Ireland fail to find touch with a clearance kick and Josh Ioane returns it. Shaun Stevenson carries into the Irish 22, getting the crowd on their feet, and an offside call will give the Maoris an immediate chance to level the scores
PENALTY! 4’ - Maori All Blacks 0-3 Ireland
Ball is on the ten-metre line, a bit right of centre - probably 45m out or so. A nice settler for Ciaran Frawley as the Leinster fly-half, with his shock of ginger hair, slots the ball between the sticks to give the tourists the lead.
3’ - Maori All Blacks 0-0 Ireland
Conditions are slick today, with rain throughout the day and the All Blacks now knock on in contact as Zarn Sullivan has the ball dislodged by Ciaran Frawlay. A bit of pushing and shoving afterwards as both teams look to make a statement early that they won’t be intimidated,
Ireland then win the scrum penalty, so that’s 1-1 at scrum-time so far. Ireland will kick for the posts from range.
2' - Maori All Blacks 0-0 Ireland
Nice start from Ireland as James Hume makes a half-break on the right with a show-and-go before Jordan Larmour slips on the surface. The ball then knocked on in contact and it’s the first scrum of the day, with Maori put-in.
Bad news though as Jeremy Loughman took a hit during that sequence and he’s already off for a HIA. He looks pretty woozy. Cian Healy and his 100+ caps on international experience thrust into action
