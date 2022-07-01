What time is New Zealand vs Ireland today?

Ireland travel to face New Zealand in a three-match Test series, with the first encounter coming at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday morning (8.05am UK time).

The All Blacks may have a secret weapon up their sleeve in the form of ex-Ireland coach Joe Schmidt, with the Kiwi native having been drafted into their coaching staff at short notice after an outbreak of Covid-19 among the existing coaches, necessitating them to isolate.

Even without Schmidt, New Zealand would be heavy favourites given their remarkable record at Eden Park - having not lost at the venue, to any opponent, since 1994. Yet Ireland are riding high and have won three of the last five fixtures between the sides since ending a 111-year drought with an historic victory in Chicago in 2016.

Andy Farrell’s men are among the top teams in the world following a Six Nations that saw their only defeat come to Grand Slam champions France and although beating the All Blacks in New Zealand is one thing they’re yet to achieve, this summer appears to give them their best chance in a long time.

Here’s all you need to know about the first Test:

When is New Zealand vs Ireland?

The first Test will be played at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, on Saturday 2 July at 8.05am BST.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event - with coverage starting at 7.30am. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Ireland have opted for ten of the starting XV that bested the All Blacks for the third time in their history back in November. Meanwhile, Keith Earls is the only member of the starting line-up that was defeated by the Maori All Blacks in midweek to retain his place. Johnny Sexton captains the side from fly-half, while Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose are preferred in the centres to Bundee Aki and Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris form the back row as Jack Conan is a replacement.

Crusaders wing Leicester Fainga’anuku will make his All Blacks debut and Chiefs back-rower Pita Gus Sowakula could do likewise from the bench. New Zealand’s preparations for this first Test have been disrupted by several coaches and players testing positive for Covid but they have named an experienced side - including three Barrett brothers in the starting XV: Beauden gets the nod at fly-half ahead of Richie Mo’unga, Scott is named at blindside flanker and Jordie is at full-back.

Ireland: 15. Hugo Keenan, 14. Keith Earls, 13. Garry Ringrose, 12. Robbie Henshaw, 11. James Lowe, 10. Johnny Sexton (C), 9. Jamison Gibson Park; 1. Andrew Porter, 2. Dan Sheehan, 3. Tadhg Furlong, 4. Tadhg Beirne, 5. James Ryan, 6. Peter O’Mahony, 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Caelan Doris

Replacements: 16. Dave Heffernan, 17. Finlay Bealham, 18. Cian Healy, 19. Kieran Treadwell, 20. Jack Conan, 21. Conor Murray, 22. Joey Carbery, 23. Bundee Aki

New Zealand: 15. Jordie Barrett; 14. Sevu Reece, 13. Rieko Ioane, 12. Quinn Tupaea, 11. Leicester Fainga’anuku; 10. Beauden Barrett, 9. Aaron Smith; 1. George Bower, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 4. Brodie Retallick, 5. Samuel Whitelock, 6. Scott Barrett, 7. Sam Cane (C), 8. Ardie Savea.

Replacements: 16. Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17. Karl Tu’inukuafe, 18. Angus Ta’avao, 19. Pita Gus Sowakula, 20. Dalton Papalii, 21. Finlay Christie, 22. Richie Mo’unga, 23. Braydon Ennor.

Odds

New Zealand win - 1/4

Draw - 33/1

Ireland win - 9/2

Prediction

At a neutral version, or on Irish soil, Ireland might well be favourites against the All Blacks but their Eden Park record is so formidable, it’s hard to predict anything other than a New Zealand victory. Ireland may well get their first win over the All Blacks in New Zealand during this series but it’s unlikely to be in this first Test. New Zealand 32-24 Ireland

