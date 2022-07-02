New Zealand vs Ireland LIVE rugby: Latest score and updates as All Blacks defend Eden Park record
Follow all the action from the first Test of Ireland’s summer tour
Ireland begin their fascinating three-match Test series against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland this morning, looking to make history by beating the All Blacks on their home turf for the first time.
Ireland hadn’t beaten New Zealand anywhere in the world despite 111 years of trying until they finally triumphed in memorable style in Chicago in 2016 but since then, have won three of the five fixtures contested by the sides.
Getting the better of Ian Foster’s troops at Eden Park will be a mammoth task however, as the All Blacks haven’t lost at the Auckland ground - to any opponent - since way back in 1994.
They also have some inside knowledge, with ex-Ireland coach Joe Schmidt on their coaching staff, after the native Kiwi was drafted in at short notice to fill holes left by Covid-19 isolations. However, Andy Farrell’s troops did finish second in this year’s Six Nations, with their only defeat coming at the hands of Grand Slam champions France, as they appear to be peaking in time for the Rugby World Cup, which gets underway in just 14 months.
Follow all the action from Eden Park below with our live blog:
Out come Ireland
Johnny Sexton looks calm as he runs out for the 107th time in international rugby, leading out his Irish side as the Eden Park home faithful make their presence known.
New Zealand vs Ireland
The teams are beginning to gather themselves in the tunnel.Have Ireland ever had a better chance at a first win in New Zealand? Can the All Blacks refind their best after a middling 2021?
A debut for Leicester Fainga’anuku
Forgive a momentary dip into nomenclature, but the full name of Leicester Ofa Ki Wales Twickenham Fainga’anuku deserves an explanation: New Zealand’s new wing was given his unique moniker by Malakai, his father, during the 1999 World Cup. Tonga’s sole win at that tournament was over Italy at Welford Road the day before Leicester was born - a straightforward deduction of what might have been in his dad’s thoughts.
It is, in fact, a particularly proud day for the Fainga’anukus - Leicester’s older brother Tima made his own international debut as a replacement for Tonga in a heavy Pacific Nations Cup defeat to Fiji this morning.
I understand that Malakai and his wife may be watching on at Eden Park. All Black left wings tend to go well - what danger can Leicester pose Ireland today?
And now Andy Farrell has a natter with the broadcaster
“It’s the ultimate challenge, isn’t it? It doesn’t get any bigger than Eden Park on a dry evening. We know the challenge in front of us, but are excited at the same time.
“Finlay Bealham has got Covid, but Cian is fit, so we adapt and move on. There’s been all sorts of curve balls over the last ten days.
“I want to see some courage. I want to see us be ourselves from the word go. We know it won’t be perfect.”
Ian Foster speaks to Sky Sports about his experience of Covid and a week of disruption
“I’m great. I got off with a very mild dose but it was a very unique week preparing a team sitting at home via Zoom. But we are pretty much ready for this one now.
“To be fair, we’ve had two years like this in some ways, it just happens to be me and a couple of coaches this week. Sometimes different is good. The boys have enjoyed the challenge. It is going to be an outstanding test match between two great teams.
“We’ve kind of felt like an away team for the last two years so in our mind this is the biggest series we’ve had since the Lions in 2017. A lot of kudos goes to Ireland for making sure this series will be an outstanding one.”
Can Ireland break their duck?
Despite that midweek defeat, Ireland are rightly optimistic of a first win in New Zealand during the course of this tour. Most of this side have beaten the All Blacks, some more than once, and there are a number who will have fond memories of the Lions’ tour here in 2017. Could this be the day? If Ireland can start fast, it might just be...
Is Ian Foster under pressure?
For most sides, a return of 12 wins from 15 games across a busy year of international rugby would have represented a strong campaign, but things are different when you are coaching the All Blacks. Ian Foster is certainly under a bit of pressure after 2021, particularly following those two defeats on tour last November where his side failed to come particularly close against both France and Ireland.
How will they react this evening? They haven’t lost at Eden Park in 28 years, and the rugby public in New Zealand are beginning to demand definite improvement with next year’s World Cup starting to loom.
New Zealand vs Ireland Team News - Covid forces late change for Andy Farrell
Midweek defeat to the Maori All Blacks was not perhaps the way that Andy Farrell would have wished to begin a gruelling tour schedule, but this is a very different Irish side. Back are all the big guns that finished as Six Nations runners-up.
Keith Earls was a midweek starter and retains his place, filling Andrew Conway’s hard-chasing, defensively-sound role on the right wing, while Peter O’Mahony is preferred to Jack Conan in the back row, allowing Caelan Doris to take the number eight shirt.
New Zealand aren’t the only ones dealing with Covid disruption – Finlay Bealham has been scratched off the bench after a positive test, meaning a late call-up for Tom O’Toole to provide prop cover alongside Cian Healy, who has made a remarkable recovery from what looked a serious injury on Wednesday.
Ireland: Keenan; Earls, Ringrose, Henshaw, Lowe; Sexton, Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong; Beirne, Ryan; O’Mahony, Van der Flier, Doris.
Replacements: Heffernan, Healy, O’Toole, Treadwell, Conan; Murray, Carbery, Aki
New Zealand vs Ireland Team News - Strong All Blacks side named after disrupted week
It hasn’t been the most straightforward week for the All Blacks, with a raft of positive Covid tests a rather unhelpful encumbrance ahead of their first international business of the year. Ian Foster, head coach, and a number of his staff have been in isolation, necessitating the parachuting in of, among others, former Ireland boss Joe Schmidt to ensure that the chosen, Covid-free 23 would be ready to go.
This is a big series for Foster, with the feeling in Aotearoa that he has rather flattered to deceive so far and serious questions about whether he is the man to maximise a talented, but flawed, playing group. Both Foster and assistant John Plumtree have now been cleared and will be at Eden Park today.
The squad named is, of course, strong, with a couple of new faces. Power running wing Leicester Fainga’anuku makes a debut in a backline that would likely have included both Jack Goodhue and Will Jordan if available. Up front, Scott Barrett starts on the blindside for the first time since an ill-conceived appearance on the flank in World Cup semi-final defeat to England – indicative of the problems that Foster has had balancing his side in his tenure so far.
On the bench is another potential debutant: Pita Gus Sowakula has built steadily from provincial standout to Super Rugby star, with particularly skillful hands adding softer touches to his physical gifts.
New Zealand: J Barrett; Reece, R Ioane, Tupaea, Fainga’anuku; B Barrett, Smith; Bower, Taylor, Tu’ungafasi; Retallick, Whitelock; S Barrett, Cane, Savea.
Replacements: Taukei’aho, Tu’inukuafe, Ta’avao, Sowakula, Papalii; Christie, Mo’unga, Ennor.
New Zealand vs Ireland
Head injuries are back in the spotlight following the treatment of Jeremy Loughman against the Maoris.
New Zealand Rugby admitted communication errors meant concussion rules were not fully adhered to after the Munster prop, who will not be involved this weekend, returned to the field despite struggling to stand after a collision.
The governing body vowed to ensure protocols are properly followed for the remainder of Ireland’s tour.
The extent of Cian Healy’s participation will also be of interest.
Healy, who twice replaced Loughman, has made a rapid recovery from what was initially feared to be a serious leg injury to be named on the bench.
