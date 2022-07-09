✕ Close Whitelock and Vaa'i out for All Blacks, Sexton back for Ireland for Second Test

Ireland are off to Dunedin for the second of three Tests against New Zealand today, looking to bounce back from a humbling defeat a week ago.

The All Blacks had lost three of their previous six Tests heading into the series opener but as it turns out, reports of their demise had been greatly exaggerated. They withstood an early Ireland storm before crushing them in the 20 minutes before half-time to notch a comprehensive 42-19 victory.

Andy Farrell’s men are therefore still looking for a first win on New Zealand soil in their history and although they did show more fight in the second half, it will still be a huge ask to triumph at the Forsyth Barr Stadium.

They will at least have talismanic skipper Johnny Sexton to call upon after the fly-half has controversially been deemed fit despite exiting the first Test due to a suspected concussion. He failed his first HIA to be forced out of the action early in Auckland but passed HIA2 and HIA3 and, under current rules, that means he doesn’t have to miss this weekend’s contest despite his history of head injuries.

Follow all the action from Otago Stadium below with our live blog: