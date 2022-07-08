Ireland are off to Dunedin for the second of three Tests against New Zealand on Saturday (kick-off 8.05am BST), looking to bounce back from a humbling defeat a week ago.

The All Blacks had lost three of their previous six Tests heading into the series opener but as it turns out, reports of their demise had been greatly exaggerated. They withstood an early Ireland storm before crushing them in the 20 minutes before half-time to notch a comprehensive 42-19 victory.

Andy Farrell’s men are therefore still looking for a first win on New Zealand soil in their history and although they did show more fight in the second half, it will still be a huge ask to triumph at Otago Stadium.

They will at least have talismanic skipper Johnny Sexton to call upon after the fly-half has controversially been deemed fit despite exiting the first Test due to a suspected concussion. He failed his first HIA to be forced out of the action early in Auckland but passed HIA2 and HIA3 and, under current rules, that means he doesn’t have to miss this weekend’s contest despite his history of head injuries.

Here’s all you need to know about the second Test:

When is New Zealand vs Ireland?

The second Test will be played at Otago Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand, on Saturday 9 July at 8.05am BST.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event - with coverage starting at 7.30am. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Despite the first Test humbling, Farrell has opted for just one change to the starting XV as Mack Hansen, who was ruled out of the opening match due to Covid, replaces Keith Earls on the wing. Captain Sexton starts at fly-half despite failing an HIA in Auckland, having subsequently passed further head injury assessments meaning there is no confirmed concussion. On the bench, Rob Herring comes in as replacement hooker and Finlay Bealham covers tighthead after missing the first Test with Covid.

The All Blacks have also made just one change, as Dalton Papalii comes into the back row, with Scott Barrett moving to lock after Sam Whitelock was ruled out with delayed onset concussion. Two players are in line to make their Test debuts from the bench – prop Aidan Ross and scrum-half Folau Fakatava.

New Zealand: 15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Sevu Reece, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 Quinn Tupeaa, 11 Leicester Fainga’anuku, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 Aaron Smith; 1 George Bower, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Ofa Tuungafasi, 4 Brodie Retallick, 5 Scott Barrett, 6 Dalton Papalii, 7 Sam Cane (c), 8 Ardie Savea.

Replacements: 16 Samisoni Taukeiaho, 17 Aidan Ross, 18 Angus Ta’avao, 19 Patrick Tuipulotu, 20 Pita Gus Sowakula, 21 Folau Fakatava, 22 Richie Mo’unga, 23 Will Jordan.

Ireland: 15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Mack Hansen, 13 Garry Ringrose, 12 Robbie Henshaw, 11 James Lowe, 10 Johnny Sexton (c), 9 Jamison Gibson-Park; 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 4 Tadhg Beirne, 5 James Ryan, 6 Peter O’Mahony, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Caelan Doris.

Replacements: 16 Rob Herring, 17 Finlay Bealham, 18 Cian Healy, 19 Kieran Treadwell, 20 Jack Conan, 21 Conor Murray, 22 Joey Carbery, 23 Bundee Aki.

Odds

New Zealand win - 2/9

Draw - 22/1

Ireland win - 7/2

Prediction

Ireland had their bubble burst in the most spectacular fashion a week ago and it’s hard to see any other outcome in the second Test. Another win for the hosts beckons, although the visitors will keep it tighter this time. New Zealand 32-21 Ireland

