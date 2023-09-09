Is Ireland vs Romania on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch Rugby World Cup

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ireland will kick of their 2023 Rugby World Cup campaign against Romania.

It will be impotant for Ireland to get off to a good start against the lowest ranked team in their Pool, which also includes last-time winners South Africa.

Ahead of the tournament Ireland were on the back of a 13-Test winning run stretching back to last summer’s series against the All Blacks.

They will also be further boosted by an impressive summer series, beating Italy and Samoa as well as a destructive 29-10 win over England, while Romania are ranked 19th in the world.

When is Ireland v Romania?

Ireland will take on Romania at 2.30 pm on Saturday 9 September at the Stade de Bordeaux.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Rugby World Cup on ITV 1 or streaming service ITV X with coverage starting at 2pm BST.

Team news:

Ireland forwards Dan Sheehan, Jack Conan and Dave Kilcoyne have been ruled out of their first World Cup game through injury. The first two have been suffering from foot injuries while prop Kilcoyne has been dealing with a hamstring complaint. The assistant coach has said all other players should be available.

On the eve of the tournament, Romania had to make three changes to their squad, with Mihai Macovei, Mihai Muresan and Paul Popoaia replaced by Andre Gorin, Lama Sioeli and Taliauli Sikuea.

Prediction

It will be a straightforward and routine victory for the side ranked number one in the world. Ireland 65-3 Romania