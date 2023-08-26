Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ireland and Samoa begin their French adventure early as they head to Bayonne for a Rugby World Cup warm-up fixture.

With Andy Farrell due to name his tournament squad on Monday, this represents a final audition for the Irish players against tricky opposition in the French Basque Country.

Samoa have been boosted by the addition of a number of players who have switched allegiance, with ex-All Blacks Steven Luatua and Lima Sopoaga among those boosting Seilala Mapusua’s options.

They will hope to end Ireland’s unbeaten year with just a fortnight to go until the World Cup begins.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Ireland vs Samoa?

Ireland vs Samoa is due to kick off at 7.45pm BST on Saturday 26 August at the Stade Jean Dauger in Bayonne, France.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage on the streaming service from 7.35pm BST.

Team news

While Dan Sheehan’s injury is not as bad as feared, hooker depth remains a concern for Andy Farrell with Ronan Kelleher having also been dealing with an injury. There is, then, a first start for Tom Stewart in the heart of the front row, while Iain Henderson skippers the side at lock. Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris form an all-Leinster back row trio, while Conor Murray joins young ten Jack Crowley in a pairing of Munster-men in the halves.

A week on from earning his 100th cap, Keith Earls is promoted with opposite wing Mack Hansen the only member of the starting backline against England retained.

Seilala Mapusua hands a debut to Lima Sopoaga, who featured for the first time in a Samoan shirt in last weekend’s non-capped win over the Barbarians. The former New Zealand fly half adds plenty to a versatile backline that sees Duncan Paia’aua deployed at full back and UJ Seuteni’s silky skills at outside centre.

Chris Vui will lead from the second row with co-captain Michael Alaalatoa only on the bench, while James Lay, left out of Mapusua’s initial 32-man World Cup squad, swaps places with brother Jordan, who made the cut for the tournament and started against the Baa-Baas last week.

Line-ups

Ireland XV: 1. Cian Healy, 2. Tom Stewart, 3. Finlay Bealham; 4. Iain Henderson (capt.), 5. Tadhg Beirne; 6. Ryan Baird, 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Caelan Doris; 9. Conor Murray, 10. Jack Crowley; 11. Keith Earls, 12. Stuart McCloskey, 13. Robbie Henshaw, 14. Mack Hansen; 15. Jimmy O’Brien.

Replacements: 16. Rob Herring, 17. Jeremy Loughman, 18. Tom O’Toole, 19. James Ryan, 20. Peter O’Mahony; 21. Craig Casey, 22. Ross Byrne, 23. Garry Ringrose.

Samoa XV: 1. James Lay, 2. Seilala Lam, 3. Paul Alo-Emile; 4. Chris Vui (co-capt.), 5. Theo McFarland; 6. Taleni Seu, 7. Fritz Lee, 8. Steven Luatua; Jonathan Taumateine, 10. Liam Sopoaga; 11. Nigel Ah Wong, 12. Tumua Manu, 13. UJ Seuteni, 14. Ed Fidow; 15. Duncan Paia’aua.

Replacements: 16. Sama Malolo, 17. Jordan Lay, 18. Michael Alaalatoa, 19. Miracle Fai’ilagi, 20. Jordan Taufua; 21. Ere Enari, 22. Christian Leali’ifano, 23. Neria Foma’i.

Odds

Ireland win 1/66

Draw 50/1

Samoa win 14/1

Prediction

Ireland are comfortable victors. Ireland 42-19 Samoa