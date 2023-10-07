✕ Close 'Ridiculous' - Scotland laugh off suggestion of collusion with Ireland

Ireland take on Scotland in a huge Rugby World Cup pool decider on Saturday evening, with Gregor Townsend’s Scots needing to win the match and deny the world No 1 side bonus points if they hope to progress to the quarter-finals.

Current Pool B leaders South Africa could go out of the tournament if Scotland beat Ireland with a bonus point and by a margin of 21 points or more, with Andy Farrell’s side also taking a try bonus point. Scotland would then top the pool on points difference, with the Six Nations grand slam winners joining them in the last eight due to their win over the Springboks.

That seems unlikely though and this fixture is probably an eliminator between both teams. If Ireland win, they go through as Pool winners while Scotland need to win by either a bonus point victory (and Ireland earning nothing) or a non-bonus point win provided the Irish do not finish within seven points to progress.

Follow all the action as Ireland face Scotland in Pool B plus get the latest tips and odds for the match right here: