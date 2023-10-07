Ireland vs Scotland LIVE: Rugby World Cup 2023 score and latest updates
Ireland are looking to finish top of Pool B with Scotland needing to win
Ireland take on Scotland in a huge Rugby World Cup pool decider on Saturday evening, with Gregor Townsend’s Scots needing to win the match and deny the world No 1 side bonus points if they hope to progress to the quarter-finals.
Current Pool B leaders South Africa could go out of the tournament if Scotland beat Ireland with a bonus point and by a margin of 21 points or more, with Andy Farrell’s side also taking a try bonus point. Scotland would then top the pool on points difference, with the Six Nations grand slam winners joining them in the last eight due to their win over the Springboks.
That seems unlikely though and this fixture is probably an eliminator between both teams. If Ireland win, they go through as Pool winners while Scotland need to win by either a bonus point victory (and Ireland earning nothing) or a non-bonus point win provided the Irish do not finish within seven points to progress.
Dan Sheehan says Ireland ‘fully aware of what we need to do’ against Scotland
Hooker Dan Sheehan admits it would be “stupid” of Ireland’s players to be unfamiliar with complex permutations which could extinguish their Rugby World Cup dream.
Andy Farrell’s men will top Pool B and qualify for the quarter-finals by avoiding defeat in Saturday evening’s crucial Paris clash with Scotland.
Ireland could even progress to the last eight with a loss but that would be dependent on the Scots’ margin of victory and bonus points gained.
Sheehan is eager to avoid “over-hyping” a pivotal Stade de France showdown which will also determine the fate of reigning champions South Africa.
Ireland vs Scotland prediction
Ireland should be too strong for Scotland and will seal top spot in Pool B, avoiding a confusing, ‘get your calculators out’ finish to the pool.
Ireland 32-17 Scotland
Ireland vs Scotland line-ups
Ireland XV: 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Tadhg Furlong; 4 Tadhg Beirne, 5 Iain Henderson; 6 Peter O’Mahony, 7 Josh van der Flier; 8 Caelan Doris; 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 10 Johnny Sexton (captain); 11 James Lowe, 12 Bundee Aki, 13 Garry Ringrose, 14 Mack Hansen; 15 Hugo Keenan
Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 David Kilcoyne, 18 Finlay Bealham, 19 James Ryan, 20 Jack Conan; 21 Conor Murray, 22 Jack Crowley, 23 Stuart McCloskey.
Scotland XV: 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 George Turner, 3 Zander Fagerson; 4 Richie Gray, 5 Grant Gilchrist; 6 Jamie Ritchie (captain), 7 Rory Darge, 8 Jack Dempsey; 9 Ali Price, 10 Finn Russell; 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 12 Sione Tuipulotu, 13 Huw Jones, 14 Darcy Graham; 15 Blair Kinghorn.
Replacements: 16 Ewan Ashman, 17 Rory Sutherland, 18 WP Nel, 19 Scott Cummings, 20 Matt Fagerson, 21 Luke Crosbie; 22 George Horne, 23 Ollie Smith.
Ireland vs Scotland team news
Ireland flanker Peter O’Mahony will win his 100th cap after being named in the back row, while coach Andy Farrell makes two changes to the side that beat South Africa in Paris two weeks ago – Dan Sheehan coming in for Ronan Kelleher at hooker and James Ryan replaced by Iain Henderson in the second row.
Irish record points-scorer Johnny Sexton will once again start at fly half with Jamison Gibson-Park preferred to Conor Murray at scrum half and forward Jack Conan is in with a chance of making his first World Cup appearance after being named on the bench. Robbie Henshaw’s World Cup is in doubt due to a hamstring injury.
Gregor Townsend has opted for Ali Price at scrum half, with regular first-choice nine Ben White dropping out of the squad entirely. Otherwise, it’s a settled scottish squad, with the back row trio of Jamie Ritchie, Rory Darge and Jack Dempsey starting again.
The three have extra back-up on the bench, though, with Matt Fagerson and Luke Crosbie two of six forward replacements included in the matchday 23. That means that there is no place for Hamish Watson despite an impressive showing against Romania. Blair Kinghorn, meanwhile, wins his 50th cap.
How to watch Ireland vs Scotland
Ireland vs Scotland is due to kick off at 8pm BST, 9pm local time on Saturday 7th October at the Stade de France in Paris.
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match on ITV1 with coverage starting at 7.15pm. Registered users will also be able to watch the match online on ITVX.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.
Ireland vs Scotland
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of this Ireland vs Scotland clash at the Rugby World Cup.
Scotland’s progress at this tournament is hanging by a thread and they must beat the world’s No. 1 team tonight to have any hopes of reaching the last eight.
Pool B has been one of the more difficult groupings with one of South Africa, Scotland or Ireland heading home before the knockout rounds.
South Africa currently top the group with 15 points and should be relatively safe from elimination. Scotland meanwhile are in third needing at least a victory over Ireland to draw level on points with Andy Farrell’s men.
For their part a win puts Ireland to the top of Pool B but a loss leaves them vulnerable to being knocked out. Everything’s to play for as the teams go toe-to-toe in Paris tonight.
