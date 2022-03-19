Ireland host Scotland in their final match of the 2022 Six Nations and Andy Farrell’s men are still in with a shot of winning the title.

They will have to defeat Scotland to keep their title hopes alive and hope England defeat France in order to claim the trophy. If Ireland don’t win they will still be able to take a lot away from the campaign, with extremely impressive performances.

They have also bled new talent with winger Mack Hansen grabbing headlines thanks to his try-scoring abilities. But head coach Andy Farrell says the team have a long way to go in terms of improvement.

“It takes time, if you have got a way of wanting to play,” he said. “You’ve got to be able to gradually do that. Are we there? No. I don’t think we are. Are we getting better? Yes, yes we are. So the lads are working unbelievably hard to try and own their own plan and that’s when you see the progress.”

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game:

When is Ireland vs Scotland?

The fixture will kick-off at 4.45pm on Saturday, 19 March at the Aviva Stadium.

How can I watch Ireland vs Scotland?

The game will be broadcast by ITV and supporters will also be able to stream the match through the ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

Andy Farrell makes three changes from the starting Ireland side who beat England. James Ryan is out with concussion so Iain Henderson starts, wing Mack Hansen is back in the side and Jack Conan starts at No 8.

Gregor Townsend has made two changes from the starting Scotland team who beat Italy. Blair Kinghorn surprisingly comes in at fly half for Finn Russell, who is benched, and Jonny Gray returns from injury to line-up in the second row.

Confirmed line-ups

Ireland: Hugo Keenan; Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (captain), Jamison Gibson Park; Cian Healy, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong, Tadhg Beirne, Iain Henderson, Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Rob Herring, Dave Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Kieran Treadwell, Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Robbie Henshaw.

Scotland: Stuart Hogg (captain); Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Sam Johnson, Kyle Steyn; Blair Kinghorn, Ali Price; Pierre Schoeman, George Turner, Zander Fagerson, Jonny Gray, Grant Gilchrist, Rory Darge, Hamish Watson, Matt Fagerson.

Replacements: Fraser Brown, Allan Dell, WP Nel, Sam Skinner, Josh Bayliss, Ben White, Finn Russell, Mark Bennett.

Odds

Ireland - 1/10

Draw - 45/1

Scotland - 6/1

Prediction

The match will be a close one with both teams wanting to finish the campaign on a high. But as Ireland need to win to be in a shot of claiming the title they should just pip Scotland as they have added motivation. Ireland 20-15 Scotland.