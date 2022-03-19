Ireland vs Scotland LIVE: Six Nations rugby updates and latest news from Dublin
Six Nations 2022: Follow live as Ireland go for a first Triple Crown since 2018 and have an outside chance of winning the championship
Follow live coverage as Ireland face Scotland as they aim to win the Six Nations title in Dublin.
The 2022 title is still up for grabs for Andy Farrell’s side when they welcome the Scots to the Aviva Stadium. A win over Gregor Townsend’s team will earn a first Triple Crown since 2018 and only their 12th in the championship’s 139-year history. Should England then overturn France in Paris later this evening, the title will be theirs too. Iain Henderson, Jack Conan and Mack Hansen have all been restored to the starting XV as they try and do their part of the bargain.
Scotland talisman Finn Russell has been dropped to the bench after some underwhelming performances with Edinburgh’s Blair Kinghorn stepping into the 10 jersey. The other alteration is in the second row, where Jonny Gray, who has missed the last two games through injury, returns in place of Exeter colleague Sam Skinner.
Follow all the latest updates and analysis after the conclusion of Wales vs Italy:
Wales 14-15 Italy, 60 minutes
Federico Ruzza has had an excellent game, continuing a strong tournament for the second row, and stands up Alun Wyn Jones in combination with newbie Filippo Alongi. Italy have missed just nine tackles.
After a high ball falls into Welsh hands, there is a sniff of a chance to the right - but Gareth Thomas knocks on.
That’ll be that for Alun Wyn Jones’ 150th cap. He gets an ovation from an otherwise understandably subdued Principality Stadium as Will Rowlands comes on. Callum Sheedy replaces Johnny McNicholl, which will necessitate a reshuffle - it looks like Dan Biggar has gone to full-back. Wyn Jones is on for Thomas, too.
At scrum-half for Italy, Alessandro Fusco relieves Callum Braley.
Wales 14-15 Italy, 59 minutes
Loose from Italy - trying to gain what are probably unnecessary metres having won a breakdown penalty, the kick for touch stays in-field, wasting a chance to launch an attack inside the Welsh half.
PENALTY! Wales 14-15 ITALY (Paolo Garbisi penalty, 57 minutes)
Paolo Garbisi does knock it through with little fuss.
Wales 14-12 Italy, 56 minutes
What play from Italy! From in their own in-goal they win a penalty deep in the Welsh 22!
It’s remarkable stuff. Ange Capuozzo slides over his own line and appears to have nowhere to go as Louis Rees-Zammit grabs his ankle. Monty Ioane helps him out, catching a risky offload, and sets off.
He out-sprints Nick Tompkins, hares by Alun Wyn Jones, and finds a teammate. Michele Lamaro kicks in behind the Welsh backfield and Danilo Fischetti shows his remarkable turn of speed and energy to nearly beat Taulupe Faletau to the ball. Wales hold on desperately as four Italian shirts populate the breakdown - and barring a shocker of a miss, the visitors will be back ahead.
Wales 14-12 Italy, 54 minutes
More Italian changes - Luca Bigi and debutant Filippo Alongi are on in the front row for Giacomo Nicotera and Pietro Ceccarelli, while Marco Zanon will add a direct threat from inside centre with Leonardo Marin off.
And there is Zanon, breaking first contact and then offloading effectively from beneath his armpit.
TRY! WALES 14-12 Italy (Dewi Lake try, 52 minutes)
Dewi Lake squeezes over from the back of a maul - how Wales needed that! It was a proper fight to get the maul moving, but Wales were always able to keep it inching forward, and once he was satisifed that his teammates had progressed close enough to the Italian line, Lake struck out on his lonesome, surviving the Italian tacklers and just managing to get the ball down.
Dan Biggar converts via the post.
Wales 7-12 Italy, 50 minutes
Ross Moriarty takes the place of Seb Davies. Biggar appears ok to continue - can he create something from the set-piece?
Dominant Welsh scrum. Penalty. What’s the call? For the corner...
Wales 7-12 Italy, 49 minutes
Strong defence from Italy, making their shots at or behind the gainline, with Dan Biggar left in a heap with an apparent injury as the rest of the Welsh team try to find spaces that aren’t readily apparent.
After about six more phases, Andrew Brace halts play as it nears the area where Biggar is receiving treatment. He collided awkwardly with an Italian shoulder having been tackled. Wales will have the scrum feed.
Wales 7-12 Italy, 47 minutes
Nick Tompkins is sent for by Wayne Pivac, with Willis Halaholo the man replaced.
Marco Fuser is ruled to be offside as he wanders around a ruck to pick up a ball that had broken free. Niccolo Cannone replaces Fuser before the Wales lineout inside the Italian 22.
Wales 7-12 Italy, 45 minutes
So close to a spectacular score! What a tackle that is from Josh Adams!
Italy again steal breakdown ball and this time make the most of a left-ward overlap. Monty Ioane produces a delectable chip ahead that bounces perfectly for him, and Italy look certain to score as Ioane and Giovanni Pettinelli bear down on Adams.
Ioane eschews any thought of combining with his back-row and tries to burn Adams on the outside. He puts his foot down and looks set to race away, but Adams gets his thighs going to close the space and somehow snare Ioane and haul him over the touchline before the Italy wing can reach for the line. Crikey are Italy on fire - but might they rue that missed opportunity?
