Scotland travel to Dublin to face Ireland in the Six Nations on Saturday and they have the power to give the title to France.

If Stuart Hogg and co can defeat Ireland, France will win the 2022 trophy before they kick-off against England. It would be the perfect end to Scotland’s campaign after a turbulent tournament.

They started with such promise with their Calcutta Cup win over England but since then they have only managed to secure a victory over whipping boys Italy.

The rocky campaign is reflected in Gregor Townsend’s team selection against Ireland as he has dropped star fly half Finn Russell to the bench and has favoured Blair Kinghorn - more naturally a full back or winger. Though Russell hasn’t had the best performances, it still comes as a shock to see him among the replacements.

Townsend said when about the decision: “I’d prefer to focus on what Blair has done and how well he’s played and how he’s deserved his opportunity, which he certainly has with his performances throughout the season.

“We see this as an opportunity for Blair. He’s been in really good form. He wasn’t available for our match (in Rome) last week (due to personal reasons) but the week before that he played his best game of the season against Connacht.”

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game:

When is Ireland vs Scotland?

The fixture will kick-off at 4.45pm on Saturday, 19 March at the Aviva Stadium.

How can I watch Ireland vs Scotland?

The game will be broadcast by ITV and supporters will also be able to stream the match through the ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

Andy Farrell makes three changes from the starting Ireland side who beat England. James Ryan is out with concussion so Iain Henderson starts, wing Mack Hansen is back in the side and Jack Conan starts at No 8.

Gregor Townsend has made two changes from the starting Scotland team who beat Italy. Blair Kinghorn surprisingly comes in at fly half for Finn Russell, who is benched, and Jonny Gray returns from injury to line-up in the second row.

Confirmed line-ups

Ireland: Hugo Keenan; Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (captain), Jamison Gibson Park; Cian Healy, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong, Tadhg Beirne, Iain Henderson, Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Rob Herring, Dave Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Kieran Treadwell, Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Robbie Henshaw.

Scotland: Stuart Hogg (captain); Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Sam Johnson, Kyle Steyn; Blair Kinghorn, Ali Price; Pierre Schoeman, George Turner, Zander Fagerson, Jonny Gray, Grant Gilchrist, Rory Darge, Hamish Watson, Matt Fagerson.

Replacements: Fraser Brown, Allan Dell, WP Nel, Sam Skinner, Josh Bayliss, Ben White, Finn Russell, Mark Bennett.

Odds

Ireland - 1/10

Draw - 45/1

Scotland - 6/1

Prediction

The match will be a close one with both teams wanting to finish the campaign on a high. But as Ireland need to win to be in a shot of claiming the title they should just pip Scotland as they have added motivation. Ireland 20-15 Scotland.