Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ireland have recalled back-row forward Peter O’Mahony and centre Robbie Henshaw for Sunday’s Six Nations match against Scotland.

Former captain O’Mahony, who was left out of Simon Easterby’s matchday squad for last weekend’s 27-22 bonus-point win over England, replaces Ryan Baird at blindside flanker.

Henshaw will partner Bundee Aki in midfield, with Garry Ringrose joining Baird in dropping to the bench.

Back-to-back champions Ireland travel to Murrayfield to resume their pursuit of an unprecedented third consecutive title following victory over Steve Borthwick’s side.

Tighthead prop Finlay Bealham and wing Mack Hansen have been passed fit to start after each sustained leg issues in round one. Sam Prendergast continues at fly half, with Jack Crowley again providing back-up from the bench following an impressive cameo last weekend.

Ulster lock Iain Henderson drops out of the selection following the recall of the vastly experienced O’Mahony, who will win his 111th cap.

open image in gallery Peter O’Mahony will start in the back row for Ireland ( Getty Images )

Loosehead prop Cian Healy, 37, will surpass Brian O’Driscoll as Ireland’s most-capped player in the men’s Six Nations if he comes off the bench to make a 66th championship appearance.

Ireland have dominated recent meetings with Scotland, winning 14 of the last 15 fixtures, including 10 in a row, dating back more than a decade.

Those victories include a title-clinching 17-13 success in Dublin last year, plus pool-stage wins at the 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cups.

open image in gallery Robbie Henshaw is also recalled to the starting XV

Interim head coach Easterby said: “Sunday’s game presents a significant challenge against a Scotland side that had a very good Autumn Nations Series and have started the Six Nations with a positive bonus-point win over Italy.

“We have taken confidence from the win over England this week and there are undoubtedly areas for improvement.

“Selection was a real challenge again which reinforces the competition for places. As we approach round two, it’s about improvement and building momentum. We know that we will need to start the game strongly and meet their physical challenge.”

Ireland starting XV: 15. Hugo Keenan, 14. Mack Hansen, 13. Robbie Henshaw, 12. Bundee Aki, 11. James Lowe, 10. Sam Prendergast, 9. Jamison Gibson-Park; 1. Andrew Porter, 2. Ronan Kelleher, 3. Finlay Bealham, 4. James Ryan, 5. Tadhg Beirne, 6. Peter O'Mahony, 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Caelan Doris (c)

Replacements: 16. Dan Sheehan, 17. Cian Healy, 18. Thomas Clarkson, 19. Ryan Baird, 20. Jack Conan, 21. Conor Murray, 22. Jack Crowley, 23. Garry Ringrose