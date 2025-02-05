Mixed injury news for Ireland with Mack Hansen fit but key pair ruled out of Scotland clash
Joe McCarthy and Tadhg Furlong remain absent for the visitors, though Finlay Bealham is also expected to be fit to feature
Finlay Bealham and Mack Hansen are on course to be fit for Ireland’s Six Nations clash with Scotland but Tadhg Furlong and Joe McCarthy have been ruled out.
Tighthead prop Bealham and wing Hansen each sustained leg injuries during Saturday’s 27-22 win over England in round one of the championship.
Lock McCarthy missed the curtain-raiser in Dublin following a head knock in training, while first-choice tighthead Furlong was sidelined with a calf issue, having also sat out his country’s four autumn fixtures due to injury.
“They trained just now and it looks positive for both,” scrum coach John Fogarty said of Connacht pair Bealham and Hansen, according to RTE.
“They took part in the full session. They should be (ready), they looked good today, they both trained.
“They’ll be looked at again and there’ll be a medical (on Thursday) as well.”
After beginning their quest for an unprecedented third consecutive Six Nations title with a bonus-point victory, Ireland are due at Murrayfield on Sunday afternoon.
“The game will come too soon (for Furlong and McCarthy),” Fogarty added.
With Furlong still unavailable and Tom O’Toole set to complete a six-game ban this weekend, the positive update on Bealham is a major boost for interim boss Simon Easterby.
Leinster rookie Tom Clarkson, who replaced Bealham against England after making his Test debut in November, and uncapped Connacht prop Jack Aungier are Ireland’s other options for the number three jersey.
PA