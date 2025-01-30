Sam Prendergast handed keys to kingdom as Ireland reveal side to face England in Six Nations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ireland rugby fly half Sam Prendergast has been handed his first Six Nations start after beating Jack Crowley to the number 10 jersey against England.

Leinster youngster Prendergast will open Ireland’s title defence as chief playmaker after impressing in his debut international campaign in November.

The 21-year-old, tipped as a long-term successor to Johnny Sexton, displaces Crowley despite the Munsterman’s key role in steering Ireland to the title last year.

The selection is a bold first call from interim coach Simon Easterby, who oversees the squad for this tournament with Andy Farrell on sabbatical while preparing to take charge of the British and Irish Lions.

Ireland are hoping to become the first side to win three consecutive Six Nations titles after backing up a grand slam in 2023 with 2024 success.

“I have been hugely impressed by the effort of the squad,” Easterby said. “We’ve enjoyed some competitive sessions and it wasn’t easy selecting a squad for this week’s game given the quality of those who haven’t made the final 23.

“Credit to those who missed out on selection for this game, there was obvious disappointment but they all stepped up brilliantly to help prepare the team this week.

“England are a talented squad with quality across their panel and we know that we will need to hit the ground running to deliver a winning performance. The atmosphere will be electric come kick off and I know how excited the Irish public will be to see their team perform. That opportunity to represent the Irish people is something that always motivates the players and there has been real intent in how they have approached this week’s training. We’re ready for the challenge and excited to get going.”

The absence of lock Joe McCarthy due to injury is a significant blow to Easterby’s pack. With the bulky second row absent, James Ryan partners Tadhg Beirne in the engine room with the rangy Ryan Baird on the blindside.

open image in gallery Ireland head coach Simon Easterby (R) takes charge of Ireland for this tournament ( AFP via Getty Images )

James Lowe starts on the wing after making his own comeback from injury for Leinster last week, while hooker Dan Sheehan is set to feature off the bench having made a rapid return from the serious knee issue sustained in South Africa last summer.

A relatively settled 23 sees Finlay Bealham deputise for the absent Tadhg Furlong on the tighthead and fellow prop Cian Healy set to extend his Irish caps record with a 135th appearance.

Ireland XV to face England in Dublin (4.45pm GMT, Saturday 1 February): 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Ronan Kelleher, 3 Finlay Bealham; 4 James Ryan, 5 Tadhg Beirne; 6 Ryan Baird, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Caelan Doris (capt.); 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 10 Sam Prendergast; 11 James Lowe, 12 Bundee Aki, 13 Garry Ringrose, 14 Mack Hansen; 15 Hugo Keenan.

Replacements: 16 Dan Sheehan, 17 Cian Healy, 18 Thomas Clarkson, 19 Iain Henderson, 20 Jack Conan; 21 Conor Murray, 22 Jack Crowley, 23 Robbie Henshaw.