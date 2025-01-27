Ireland suffer crushing injury blow ahead of England Six Nations clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ireland have suffered a major blow ahead of their Six Nations opener against England next weekend with talismanic prop Tadhg Furlong ruled out of the clash through injury.

The 32-year-old has suffered a recurrence of a calf problem while training in Portugal and will be sidelined for Saturday’s clash at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin that kicks off Ireland’s Six Nations title defence.

Tighthead Furlong has flown home for further assessment and has been replaced in the squad by uncapped Connacht front-rower Jack Aungier, with Finlay Bealham likely to start in the No 3 jersey against England.

The prop missed the entirety of Ireland’s autumn campaign through injury and had only returned for club side Leinster a fortnight ago but has now suffered this new blow.

A statement from the Irish Rugby Football Union said: “Tadhg Furlong has been ruled out of next weekend's Guinness Men's Six Nations opener against England after suffering a recurrence of a calf strain in training and he has returned to Dublin for further assessment.

“Jack Aungier has been called up to the squad.”

Simon Easterby will be Ireland’s stand-in head coach for this Six Nations, with Andy Farrell on secondment to the British & Irish Lions ahead of their tour this summer, and he received better news regarding two more of his side’s key men.

Hooker Dan Sheehan was named man of the match and scored two tries for Leinster on Saturday in his comeback from an ACL injury, while winger James Lowe also came through that contest unscathed, with both men joining the Irish squad in Portugal on Sunday.

Ireland are two-time defending Six Nations champions but will be looking for revenge over England in the opener having lost 23-22 to Steve Borthwick’s side at Twickenham in the 2024 championship thanks to Marcus Smith’s last-gasp drop goal.