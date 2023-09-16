Ireland vs Tonga LIVE: Rugby World Cup team news and latest updates

(PA)

Ireland continue their Rugby World Cup campaign with a match-up against Tonga this evening at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes.

Andy Farrell’s men demolished Romania last week in a 12-try mauling that saw them score 82 points in the scorching heat of Bordeaux. Farrell has made just four changes to his starting XV which means another bonus point victory is expected here to set Ireland in good stead before they face World Cup holders South Africa and steadfast Scotland.

Tonga, meanwhile, have never made it out of the World Cup pool stage. They struggled in their warm-ups for this tournament and last defeated beat a top-tier side in 2016, when they edged past Italy. George Moala is suspended for this game and for the meetings with Scotland and South Africa but there are no less than four former All Blacks in their line-up after a change to World Rugby’s eligibility rules. Can they pull off a surprising win against the Irish today?

