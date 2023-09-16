Ireland vs Tonga LIVE: Rugby World Cup team news and latest updates
Andy Farrell’s men are targeting another heavy win when they take on Tonga in Pool B
Ireland continue their Rugby World Cup campaign with a match-up against Tonga this evening at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes.
Andy Farrell’s men demolished Romania last week in a 12-try mauling that saw them score 82 points in the scorching heat of Bordeaux. Farrell has made just four changes to his starting XV which means another bonus point victory is expected here to set Ireland in good stead before they face World Cup holders South Africa and steadfast Scotland.
Tonga, meanwhile, have never made it out of the World Cup pool stage. They struggled in their warm-ups for this tournament and last defeated beat a top-tier side in 2016, when they edged past Italy. George Moala is suspended for this game and for the meetings with Scotland and South Africa but there are no less than four former All Blacks in their line-up after a change to World Rugby’s eligibility rules. Can they pull off a surprising win against the Irish today?
Ireland vs Tonga talking points
Avoiding deja vu
Ireland require little reminder of the risks of underestimating weaker opposition at the World Cup. With influential fly-half Sexton rested, they were stunned by hosts Japan under Joe Schmidt in 2019, which ultimately led to a quarter-final exit at the hands of New Zealand.
Farrell was assistant to Schmidt back then. But he insists the upset in Shizuoka has not influenced his strong selection.
Ireland only need to look back to Thursday evening, when a second-string France side survived a major scare against Uruguay, for further evidence of the dangers posed by emerging nations.
Sexton seeking more history
Johnny Sexton returned with a bang in Bordeaux. His first competitive outing in almost six months following injury and suspension included two tries as part of a 24-point haul.
The impressive return propelled him above Ronan O’Gara as Ireland’s leading World Cup points scorer (102) on the day he became his country’s oldest international.
Further history beckons for the 38-year-old in Nantes. He needs just 10 more points to surpass O’Gara as Ireland’s outright record points scorer.
Captain Sexton, who will retire after the tournament, is not contemplating personal glory. “It will be a very special moment individually but no-one else will really care,” he said.
Strong selection
With the formidable Springboks looming large, there were suggestions head coach Andy Farrell may make sweeping changes to his starting line-up.
But the Englishman has resisted temptation and gone almost full strength. Only sidelined hooker Dan Sheehan and scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park are missing from arguably his preferred XV.
Farrell made clear he wishes to prioritise the immediate challenge rather than become preoccupied by potential injury setbacks and the forthcoming threat of the reigning world champions. Some fans and pundits disagree with that logic.
Only time will tell if it is the correct call.
Portugal thrill to give Wales a scare and show why rugby must broaden the borders
Minnows no more. If there is one thing that is abundantly clear about this Rugby World Cup, it is that the less established nations are here to play. For much of this encounter Portugal bounced around the Stade de Nice like free electrons, all energy, ideas and attacking ambition. It took until 83 minutes had elapsed for Taulupe Faletau to force his way through for a bonus point score as Wales just about escaped with a full five points.
After Uruguay gave France an almighty fright in Lille on Thursday night, Portugal here did likewise to a much-changed Welsh side. Gone most certainly, are the days of smaller nations turning up hoping to avoid a cricket score, of misjudged howls about player safety and of five points being pre-written in. Uruguay, Chile and Portugal, to name just three, may lack the up-front muscle to match their opponents, but have a clutch of backline dancers each that have relished the chance to strut their stuff across these opening days of the most competitive World Cup yet.
It must be noted, too, that so many of these nations are developing despite sometimes erratic schedules, and with limited opportunities, if any at all, against the world’s top ten. How World Rugby must now provide these more consistently to support and sustain a sport that needs to broaden its borders. A proposed global league is on the way but that would lock the have nots out - the breadth and depth of talent readily apparent in this opening week needs to be better celebrated.
Wales 28-8 Portugal: Taulupe Faletau’s score late on snatched Wales a potentially vital bonus point but it felt like Portugal’s day in Nice
Ireland vs Tonga
The report for Wales’ victory over Portugal is on it’s way as is more reaction but we’re also going to build-up to Ireland’s clash with Tonga that kicks off at 8pm.
Full-time! Wales 28-8 Portugal
Word has come through that Vincent Pinto’s yellow card has been upgraded to a red for dangerous play. He did catch Josh Adams right on the top of his left eye so it wasn’t safe.
He’s going to be a big miss for Portugal going forward. Wales will be happy though they managed to get the job done and secure a bonus point.
TRY! Wales 28-8 Portugal (Taulupe Faletau, 83 minutes)
Wales’ final chance for a bonus comes after a late penalty from Portugal. They feed it into a scrum and work the ball across to Taulupe Faletau who forces himself over the line!
Wales have their bonus point!
Wales 21-8 Portugal
Vincent Pinto is sent to the sin bin! He leaps up to catch an aerial ball and as he drops his right leg trails behind and catches Josh Adams on the forehead.
The officials see that as a yellow card offence and it’s been referred to the TMO bunker. There’s not enough time left in the match to see if Pinto’s ‘kick’ will be upgraded to a red.
That decision will come after the final whistle.
NO TRY! Wales 21-8 Portugal, 76 minutes
The try and conversion have been ruled out for an obstruction in the build-up as Rees Zammit collected the ball. That also means Wales don’t have a bonus point for scoring a fourth try.
There’s still four minutes or so for them to get one.
TRY! Wales 28-8 Portugal (Gareth Davies, 75 minutes)
Wales drop the ball in the middle of the pitch but Louis Rees Zammit is the first to react. He scoops it up and drives throught the gap before sprinting towards the posts.
Just as he’s about to get tackled, Rees Zammit offloads and Gareth Davies dives over the line. Leigh Halfpenny then converts but the officials aren’t happy.
They’re taking another look at this.
